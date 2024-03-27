The New York Yankees reportedly are acquiring infielder Jon Berti from the Miami Marlins in a three-team deal that involves the Tampa Bay Rays as well, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
The Yankees are sending prospect John Cruz to the Marlins, according to De Nicola. The Rays are sending outfielder Shane Sasaki to the Marlins in the deal, while they get catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Yankees, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
For the Yankees, the addition of Jon Berti gives them an extra infielder to use in the early part of the season as they deal with the injuries to DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza. Berti has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop. The Yankees have an immediate need at third base, as Oswaldo Cabrera was slated to be the Opening Day third baseman before this trade. Berti will likely play at third for the most part.
More to come on this story.
