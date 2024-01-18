The Yankees made a signing in free agency.

The New York Yankees agreed to a contract with former Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. It is a minor league deal for Rojas, but it does include an invite to MLB spring training.

Rojas features versatility. He can play second or third base, and also has experience in the outfield. As a result, Rojas could end up emerging as a key utility man for New York during the 2023 season.

Rojas has played two years at the MLB level, both of which came with the Angels in 2021 and 2022. He slashed .188/.245/.339/.584 across 83 total games in those two seasons.

The Yankees have had an interesting offseason. They have been able to upgrade their star-power while still adding plenty of depth. New York acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres before later signing Marcus Stroman.

However, bringing in players like Rojas will also help matters in 2023. Every team that makes a World Series run usually has some unsung heroes in October. And utility players also serve an important role throughout the course of a 162 game season.

What's next for the Yankees?

The Yankees may not be done adding stars. New York was previously linked to Blake Snell before signing Stroman. The move to add Stroman led many to believe that New York would not attempt to sign Snell.

However, Snell remains available in MLB free agency and the Yankees could still use another starting pitcher.

Of course, a potential trade remains on the table. Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and Corbin Burnes are all pitchers who have been mentioned in trade rumors. Although recent reports have suggested that all three pitchers will end up staying with their current teams, nothing is guaranteed.

The Yankees have had a strong offseason so far. With that being said, do not be surprised if they add another star or two.