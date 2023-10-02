Despite a disastrous year that saw them finish the season with an 82-80 record and miss the playoffs, the New York Yankees are reportedly not planning to fire manager Aaron Boone.

Considering how the Yankees failed to meet the huge expectations on them despite having a roster led by Aaron Judge, it's not a surprise why Boone's job status was a major question mark heading to the offseason. Many expected for the Pinstripes to assess Boone's fit with the team and their future plans after such a disappointing campaign.

Contrary to those expectations, however, it appears the Yankees have no plans to do anything with regards to their manager. In fact, he is part of their planning process moving forward.

“Yankees higher-ups will convene on Wednesday in Tampa for an autopsy of a season that GM Brian Cashman labeled a ‘disaster,' and discussions about how to improve in 2024. Manager Aaron Boone will be included in those discussions because the team is not planning to fire him,” Andy Martino of SNY TV reported.

Aaron Boone is still under contract in 2024 after signing a three-year deal with the Yankees back in 2021. With that said, as Martino noted, New York doesn't need to announce anything with regards to his status as manager.

While many might be shocked to see Boone stay, there were actually plenty of things that went into his favor. For one, Aaron Judge's endorsement apparently helped him secure the job. The Yankees also see him as part of the solution rather than the problem, hence the decision (per Martino).

Of course that doesn't mean there's no pressure on Boone. The expectation on him will always be to win the World Series, and anything short of that will be a failure.

Hopefully, though, he can build some continuity and further elevate the Yankees to playoff contention come 2024.