The New York Yankees suffered a brutal loss in extra innings to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run to tie the game off of Michael King in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ohtani flipped his bat before rounding the bases, and King discussed his reaction to the bat flip.

“If you're going to tie the game that late, you can do whatever you want,” Michael King said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

King was not bothered by Shohei Ohtani's bat flip. He opened up about what led to the home run.

“I wish it wasn't at my expense, but he's an incredible hitter,” King said, via Hoch. “We knew, as a team, that we didn't want him to be the one to beat us. Unfortunately, I got greedy in a two-strike count and tried to make a better pitch than I needed to. I can't let him be the one that beat us, and I did today.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the game, many questioned why King and the Yankees did not walk Ohtani in that spot, or at least pitch around him.

The loss to the Angels dropped the Yankees to last place in the American League East, a game behind the Boston Red Sox. The offense has struggled since Aaron Judge got injured, and it does not seem like a return is imminent.

The Yankees need to get things going quick, or else they will fall out of the playoff conversation as we head towards the trade deadline.