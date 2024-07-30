Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have started to get back on track as of late following a disastrous stretch of games into and coming out of the recent MLB All-Star break. The Yankees now sit with an impressive record of 63-45 after Monday evening's road win vs the Philadelphia Phillies, which marked the third straight overall win for Judge's team, with the previous two coming over the rival Boston Red Sox–also on the road.

Tuesday afternoon of course marks the annual MLB trade deadline, with general managers across the league scrambling to find ways to make their respective teams better ahead of the playoffs, which are rapidly approaching and set to begin in around two months.

One area where the Yankees have been less than stellar as of late is in the pitching department, and it seems that general manager Brian Cashman is pulling out all of the stops to address that issue, including signing players that didn't even used to be pitchers.

“Former outfielder Brett Phillips signs a minor-league contract with the Yankees as a PITCHER,” reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “He made his pitching debut Monday night in the NBC tournament, hitting 97-mph on the gun, per @TBTimes_Rays . He's reporting to Class A Tampa.”

Brett Phillips began his career with the Houston Astros after being drafted in the sixth round of the MLB draft, but it wasn't until the 2017 season that he made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers–as an outfielder.

Phillips has since enjoyed stints with the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, and now the Yankees, where, as Nightengale reported, he will at least begin his tenure in the minor league system and look to work his way back up to the Majors.

In any case, it's certainly an interesting development at a time when the league is more open to pitcher-hitter hybrids than ever before thanks in large part to the rise of Shohei Ohtani.

The Yankees will next take the field on Tuesday evening once again in Philadelphia.