Yankees fans do not cosign this one.

Former superstar pitcher Noah Syndergaard has bounced around the MLB in recent seasons and is now reportedly garnering interest from none other than the New York Yankees. The Yankees suffered a down year during the 2023 campaign, unable to capitalize on the previous season's trip all the way to the American League Championship Series, and it seems that the team may be looking for reinforcements on its pitching staff in the form of Syndergaard.

“Yankees are among about 15 teams that have gone to watch one of Noah Syndergaard’s pen sessions. Their interest level is unknown but he was said to be in the mid 90’s,” wrote Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Needless to say, Yankees fans on X were not exactly thrilled with the idea of bringing in the former All-Star.

“We humbly pass this opportunity to the Red Sox,” mockingly wrote one X user.

“I’m really starting to wonder if [Yankees general manager Brian] Cashman wants the Yankees to win,” wrote another.

In a vacuum, it's easy to see why Noah Syndergaard might generate at least some level of interest from various franchises around the league. The 31-year old established himself as one of the premiere pitchers in the entire MLB during his tenure with the New York Mets during the mid to late 2010s, including netting himself an All-Star game appearance during the 2016 season.

While it's unclear how much Syndergaard has left to offer following a series of injuries, his name clearly still moves the needle.