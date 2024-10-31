The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a World Series battle that feels a whole lot different after Tuesday night's Game 4 than it did after the first three games. The Yankees picked up their first win of the series, cutting the deficit to 3-1. They still have a long road ahead in order to complete the comeback, but Tuesday night was a great start.

During the first inning of Game 4, a bizarre incident took place between Dodgers star Mookie Betts and a Yankees fan. As Betts attempted to make a catch up against the wall in foul territory, the fan grabbed his glove and tried to rip the ball out. Betts still made the catch to secure the out, and the fan was subsequently ejected and banned from Game 5, which will be the last of the season at Yankee Stadium.

The fan had season tickets in those seats, so there was plenty of speculation about what the Yankees would decide to do with the tickets. As it turns out, they have decided to gift them to a 15-year old cancer patient and his family, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“After banning those two fans from tonight's game, the Yankees gave their tickets to Calvin Young, a 15-year-old cancer patient, and his family,” Castillo reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He'll attend tonight's game with his mom and two younger brothers.”

The incident in Game 4 caused plenty of controversy on the internet and around the series, and the fan who was immediately removed didn't have much of a comment about the situation. He will now miss Game 5, the last home game of the season, as a result, but it's unclear whether he will get those season tickets back for next season.

The Yankees are turning to Gerrit Cole to get them through Game 5 and try to send the series back to Los Angeles. If they can, the pressure on the Dodgers will quickly mount as they try to avoid what would be a historic collapse.