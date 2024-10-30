With their 11-4 victory in Game 4, the New York Yankees staved off elimination and kept their World Series hopes alive. But moreso than just survive, Anthony Rizzo wants to see the Yankees make a run for it.

The first baseman has been in a similar position before, with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. New York may be facing a 3-1 series deficit, but Rizzo knows the Yankees aren't out of it just yet, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“We just reminded ourselves we've won three games in a row that year plenty of times,” Rizzo said. “So, we can do it again. And we did.”

The Cubs lost Game 1 of the 2016 World Series before bouncing back in Game 2. However, a narrow 1-0 Game 3 loss spiraled into three-straight for Chicago. But that didn't stop them. Rizzo and company found their spark and rallied off three straight wins. With an 8-7 Game 7 win, the Cubs did the impossible and became World Series champions.

With Rizzo now on their side, New York is attempting to emulate Chicago's success. They found a way on Tuesday night, earning a massive 11-4. The Yankees were led by a monstrous Anthony Volpe grand slam and an eventual five-run eighth inning to earn the win.

But just as the Yankees didn't let the Los Angeles Dodgers three wins affect them, New York won't let one game define their season. They know they have a lot more work to do if they actually want to become World Series champions.

Anthony Rizzo knows they're up for the task. He understands what it feels like to have your back up against the wall. But more importantly, he knows how to come away from that situation successfully. The 2016 Cubs and 2024 Yankees are two very different teams. But for Rizzo, he's hoping both end with one commonality.

World Series champions.