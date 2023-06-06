The struggle continues for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, who got punished on the mound by the hot bats of the Houston Astros Monday night. Manoah was not even able to last an inning in his scheduled start versus the Astros, as he was yanked from the mound after just 1/3 through the first frame.

After seeing Alek Manoah surrender six earned runs on seven hits with no strikeouts on 38 pitches, Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided that he had seen enough of historically poor performance from the pitcher.

Manoah became just the first Blue Jays pitcher since 1995 to give up seven hits in the first inning, according to Sportsnet Stats. The last Toronto pitcher to run into that kind of trouble was Pat Hentgen in July of 1995 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Alek Manoah entered the Astros game with a 5.46 ERA and he leaves it with a 6.36 through his first 13 starts of the 2023 MLB season. He has not picked up a win since the start of May — a seven-start streak of futility, with the Blue Jays losing in each of those contests.

It won't be the biggest surprise in the world if the Blue Jays send Alek Manoah down to the minors to get his pitching straightened out.

We'll see. I mean, we haven't brought it up. Again, we're talking about a really good pitcher who's going through a little bit of a tough time, Schneider said prior to Monday's game about the prospect of Manoah getting demoted to the minors (h/t Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic). “The cool thing about, I think, this team and organization is we're willing to do anything that we feel like we need to do to help you, and players understand that too. So but as of now, no.”

Well, it might be time for the Blue Jays to change their tune on Manoah.