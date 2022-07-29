Yankees’ pitcher preference at 2022 MLB trade deadline, revealed

The New York Yankees already made a move to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. But New York isn’t done making high-profile moves. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009 and have championship aspirations this season. So they are going to do whatever it takes to upgrade their roster. The Yankees’ next goal is to add starting pitching. Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed 4 Yankees starting pitching targets ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

He writes that Luis Castillo headlines their top pitching targets. The Cincinnati Reds’ ace would bolster the Yankees’ pitching staff in a major way. However, New York will face plenty of competition on the trade market for Luis Castillo.

Frankie Montas is next on their list. The Oakland A’s pitcher has dealt with injuries in 2022, but has pitched well when on the mound. He features an impressive repertoire and would fit well in the Yankees’ rotation.

Noah Syndergaard is reportedly third on the list. Many MLB experts believe Syndergaard is the most likely Los Angeles Angels player to be traded. Sure, Shohei Ohtani rumors have stolen the headlines, but Syndergaard will likely be on the move before the trade deadline.

Finally, Heyman wrote that Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates is “high on their list.” Quintana, a left-handed veteran starter, could be a sneaky, low-profile addition for the Yankees.

New York has pitched well this season overall. But the Yankees have a few question marks in their rotation and would benefit from adding starting pitching.