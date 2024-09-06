ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees will continue their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. It's a battle of two of the most popular teams in baseball as we share our MLB odds series and make a Yankees-Cubs prediction and pick.

Yankees-Cubs Projected Starters

Clarke Schmidt vs. Javier Assad

Clarke Schmidt (5-3) with a 2.52 ERA

Last Start: Schmidt went five innings in his last outing in May, allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits while striking out six and walking three in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Schmidt is 3-2 with a 1.51 ERA over six starts on the road this season.

Javier Assad (7-4) with a 3.21 ERA

Last Start: Assad went six innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs and eight hits while striking out four and walking two in a win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Assad is 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA over 12 starts at Wrigley Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Cubs Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -142

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: YES NETWORK

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are still battling the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. While they do this, they must overcome a stretch in which their offense is doing well, but their pitching and bullpen are struggling. Therefore, they need their hitters to continue raking at the plate and give them the best chance to win.

Anthony Volpe has been solid as the leadoff hitter this season in New York. Yet, there is still much for him to do, and he must set the Yankees up for success. Juan Soto has been a welcome addition to the Bronx Bombers. Significantly, he has a great role in this offense and is on pace for at least 40 home runs and 100 RBIs, with the potential for more. Soto has already shattered the 100-run mark and will continue being a threat on the basepaths.

Aaron Judge is once again one of the best hitters in baseball. Ultimately, he came into this series with 51 home runs, 124 RBIs, and 107 runs. It's not a stretch to predict that he might reach 60 home runs by the season's end. With 21 games left in the season, 10 home runs is not out of the realm of possibility.

Schmidt is finally returning from a months-long injury. Unfortunately, this injury has hindered his season, but his return will spark this rotation. Schmidt must do well before turning it over to a bullpen that has fallen to 13th in team ERA. Moreover, the Yankees don't have a fixed closer after Clay Holmes recently blew his 11th save of the season.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their bats can give them a large lead early. Then, they need their pitching to hold up and for whoever closes to shut the door down.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are not technically dead yet. Ultimately, they entered the series trailing the final wildcard spot by four games. They will have 21 games to make up the difference in a mad scramble to make the playoffs. But that means they must start stringing wins together, and their offense must come to life.

Nico Hoerner has been steady when he has been available. He leads the team in runs and will look to score more in this one. Meanwhile, Ian Happ has already passed 80 RBIs and 80 runs and will look to drive more in. Hoerner also can cross 25 home runs by the end of the month if he keeps going at the pace he is on. Unfortunately, Cody Bellinger has regressed and will likely not cross 20 home runs or 80 RBIs. Bellinger must showcase a surge to give Chicago a fighting chance.

Assad has had two straight quality starts. Now, he will take on a high-powered Yankees lineup. When Assad finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in baseball in team ERA. But the Cubs, like the Yankees, don't have an established closer.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can string together some hits and build an early lead. Then, they need a good outing from Assad, who must avoid making mistakes to Soto and Judge.

Final Yankees-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are 73-67 against the run line, while the Cubs are 68-72. Additionally, the Yanks are 42-30 against the run line on the road, while the Cubs are only 25-43 against the run line at Wrigley Field. While it is tough to trust Schmidt, he still has a better team behind him. Also, the Cubs have not shown they can do much of anything at home this season. We like the Yankees to win this game and cover the run line.

Final Yankees-Cubs Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (+125)