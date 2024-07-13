Grayson Rodriguez takes to the mound for the Baltimore Orioles as they face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick.

Yankees-Orioles Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Luis Gil (9-5) with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Gil went 6.2 innings last time out, giving up four hits and a home run. He would give up just one run but took the loss to the Red Sox, his fourth straight loss.

2024 Road Splits: Gil is 4-2 in eight road starts this year, with a 3.25 ERA and a .169 opponent batting average.

Grayson Rodriguez (11-1) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Rodriguez went six innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would surrender three runs but take the win over the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Rodriguez is 5-1 in seven home starts. He has a 2.27 ERA and a .209 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +114

Tampa Bay Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: YES/MASN/FS1

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are tied for first in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .304 on the year with a .422 on-base percentage. Judge has 32 home runs and 83 RBIs this year while scoring 70 times. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .297 on the year with a .432 on-base percentage. Soto has hit 22 home runs and 64 RBIS while scoring 73 times. Rounding out the top bats for the year is Anthony Volpe. Volpe is hitting .247 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has just six home runs and 32 RBIS but has scored 60 times. He has also stolen 15 bases.

In the last week, Ben Rice has been on fire. He is hitting .240 with a .286 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, 11 RBIS, and four runs scored in just the last six games. Austin Wells is also hitting well. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Oswaldo Cabrera. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .462 on-base percentage. He has just one RBI but has scored four times.

Current Yankees have 34 career at-bats against Grayson Rodriguez. They have hit just .206 with a .289 on-base percentage. DJ LeMahieu is two for three against him. Alex Verdugo has one hit in three at-bats, with a double. The other extra-base hit comes from Austin Wells. He is also one for three with a double against Rodriguez.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are second in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Gunnar Henderson has led the way this year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. Henderson has 27 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 77 times. All of those marks lead the team. He has also stolen 14 bases. Adley Rutschman is having a great year as well. He is hitting .281 on the year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs. He has scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Anthony Santander. Santander is hitting just .234 but has a .300 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, and has scored 48 times.

Adley Rutschman has been driving in runs in the past week, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .182 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored. Gunnar Henderson is hitting well though. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a triple and an RBI. He has also scored two times in the last week. Scoring runs has been a major part of the game for Jordan Westburg in the last week. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run and an RBI. He has scored four times in the last week as well.

Current Orioles have 47 career at-bats against Luis Gil. They have hit well, hitting .298. Gunnar Henderson is two for five with a double, while Cedric Mullis is just one for six, but has the lone home run against Gil. Ryan Mountcastle is two for eight but has a double and three RBIs.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Neither team has been playing well as of late, but Luisgil has been struggling recently. He is now facing an offense that is on the same level as the Yankees. Further, the Yankees have struggled to give him run support as of late. Take the Orioles in this one.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-134)