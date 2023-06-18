The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox in game three of their three-game series Sunday night at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick.

New York (39-31) takes on Boston in tonight's featured matchup as they dropped game one of this three-game series before the second game had to be moved to earlier this afternoon as part of a Sunday doubleheader due to weather conditions. The Yankees will be looking to win this series as they dropped their prior Boston series two games to one.

Boston (35-35) are the bottom-feeders of the AL East sitting dead last and 14 GB of the division leaders Tampa Bay Rays. While they have not been living up to much of their preseason expectations they still have battling against their division rivals. They even took their last series against the Yankees and took game 1 by double digits and they will be looking to close out this series with a book win in tonight's matchup.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: +122

Boston Red Sox: -144

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: ESPN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Yankees Will Win

The Yankees have been struggling largely due to some of the missing pieces in their lineup, most importantly Aaron Judge, who's on the disabled list. They still should have enough firepower from Giancarlo Stanton, Gleybor Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and DJ LeMahieu to get the job done to get them back on track en route to competing for the top of the AL East

The Yankees get to take on opposing pitcher Brayan Bello (3-4 3.78 ERA) who's actually coming off a win against them in his last time out. While he had a good outing limiting the Yankees to only 2 earned runs on 3 hits, he wasn't overpowering, and that gives the Yankees some hope coming into tonight's slate. As long as the Yankees can make contact with Bello early we can expect them to get back on track and take this series from Boston.

Why The Red Sox Will Win

The Red Sox may not have the same firepower on offense as the Yankees do but they have been putting together some hits and runs early in this series. They roughed up Domingo German in game one of this series and got him out of there in just two innings of work. They now get to take on another struggling starter of the New York Yankees Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA).

Severino just hasn't seemed to be returning back to form anytime soon. The former all-star has been getting roughed up badly in his last 3 games giving up 17 runs on 22 hits and 7 home runs in the month of June. The mighty decline of Severino's game could be just what the Red Sox need to get the bats going tonight to win back-to-back series against the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

We know divisional games are going to be close and we can expect more of the same here in tonight's series finale between the Yankees and Red Sox. If Severino was the Severino of old this would be an easy no-brainer of a call but unfortunately, he's been exceptionally bad this season and it is hard to trust him until we see some progression. While Bello may not be the most exciting pitcher in this matchup he has been the most consistent and that is just what the Red Sox need to get the job done tonight and take yet another series against the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox (-144), Over 9 (-114)