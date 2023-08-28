The New York Yankees head to the Motor City to face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Yankees come in after losing two of three to the Rays over the weekend. It has been a rough go for the Yankees as of late. They have won just two of their last 14 games, and fallen well behind in the chase for the playoffs. At 62-68 on the season, they are last in the AL East, and sit 19 games out of first in the division. They are also 11 games out in the Wild Card race currently.

Meanwhile, the Tigers come in after losing two of three to the Astros. It was two straight blowouts for them, as they lost 17-4 yesterday and 9-2 the day before. Still, while sitting at 59-71, the Tigers may have a slightly better chance to make the playoffs. They are just 8.5 games behind the Twins in the division, and with a weak schedule coming down the home stretch, they could make a run if the Twins stumble.

Here are the Yankees-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+158)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

TV: YES/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees need to find consistent offense. In their last ten games, they have scored just 34 runs, but 15 of them come in their two wins. On the year, they are 23rd in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. The major production in the last week has some from Aaron Judge. In the last week, he has four home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored five times. Still, Judge is hitting just .167 in the last week with a .231 on-base percentage. He has struggled with strikeouts, striking out 11 times in the last week.

Meanwhile, DJ LeMahieu is hitting .381 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He also has four home runs, but that has led to just four RBIs. He has scored six times as well. Giancarlo Stanton also has four RBIs in the last week, while hitting .250 with a home run and two doubles. As a whole, the Yankees are hitting just .197 in the last week. They have 39 hits, but 59 strikeouts while walking just 18 times. That gives them an on-base percentage of .271 in the last week. Even more, it has been a lot of boom and bust. One-third of their hits in the last week have been home runs.

The Yankees sent Luis Severino to the mound today, who was solid last time out. He is 3-8 on the season with a 7.26 ERA, but last time he pitched he gave up just one hit in 6.2 innings of work to get the win. Still, this month, he has made four starts and pitched just 16.2 innings in them. He has given up 14 runs with 12 of them earned, giving him a 6.48 ERA this month. He has given up just one or fewer runs in back-to-back starts one time this year, while he has given up seven or more runs four times this year.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger's pitching did not fare well over the weekend. They are now sitting 20th in team ERA, 17th in wHIP, and 18th in opponent batting average. They send Reese Olson to the mound today who is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA on the season. Last time out, he gave up six runs in 4.2 innings of work, with two home runs. Still, he came away with the no decision as the Tigers beat the Cubs 8-6. The Tigers have won his last three starts, while he has given up ten runs in just 13.1 innings of work in those games.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Tigers are 29th this year in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging. The best bat in the last week has been Kerry Carpenter. In the last week, he is hitting .421 with a .522 on-base percentage. Carpenter has hit two home runs and a double, leading to seven RBIs. He has also scored four times and stolen a base. Zach McKinstry has also stolen two bases leading to five runs scored. He has a home run and three RBIs while hitting .333. His on-base percentage is also sitting at .476 in the last week.

Getting on base is something Parker Meadows has been doing well. He is getting on base at a .440 clip in the last week. Meadows has done this while hitting .300 with a double, a triple, and a home run. This has all led to four RBIs and three runs scored in the last week. As a whole, the Tigers are doing a fairly good job getting on base in the last week. They are hitting just .219 but they are getting on base at a .323 rate. The Tigers are striking out a lot though. They have 67 strikeouts in their last six games, which is over 10 per game. If they can bring that total down and draw walks like they have, they should have a good chance to push across enough runs to win this game.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

These are two teams both coming into this game struggling. Neither pitcher has been good this year, but Reese Olson has been better than Luis Severino overall. The biggest thing to watch today is pitch location. Both pitchers will serve up some easy pitches to hit, and both teams have guys with enough power to make the pitcher pay. The Tigers have been doing better at making good contact on those pitches as of late. While Aaron Judge may be good for a home run today, it will not be enough for the Yankees to get the win. They will continue to struggle today, so take the Tigers in this one.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-192)