Harrison Ford has been busy, from Shrinking, to Indiana Jones, to 1923, he's been up for role to role. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about his experience on the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, and how he related to his character.

In the 1980s, Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart moved to a ranch in Wyoming. This is similar to his ranch-living, conservationist 1923 character. He was asked if he knew anyone else like that at the time.

“I don’t think anybody was doing what I did; I don’t know anybody,” Ford said. “Once people are established to a certain degree, they don’t have to be at a roll call in Hollywood — which is a fictional place, anyway. This is Los Angeles. We call the movie business “Hollywood.” But the movie business is everywhere now. It’s in Atlanta. It’s in New Orleans. People are building studios in Montana with a big investment.”

As for why he chose to move, it was easy. He cared more about living than his career.

“The question is: How do you want to spend your life? How much freedom do you have against how much freedom do you want? Do you care if you miss roles or not? Do you want to be there for everything? I lived in Los Angeles for a long time before I left. I wanted it for my kids.”

When Ford first signed on for the Yellowstone spinoff, there wasn't yet a script. But he still identified with the role and show. “But there are things in the scripts that I never would’ve anticipated that are emotionally consistent with things that have happened in my life. So when I was reading it, I was thinking, “What the f**k?”

“But he talks about turning a natural place into a city and the consequences to nature and for people that live there,” Ford continued. “[Taylor Sheridan] talks about it with real understanding and real complexity. I’m struck by how consistent it is with what I think — or what I might have thought were I a rancher with the same personality in 1923.”