Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams improved their 2023 record to 2-2 on Sunday with a clutch road win over the Indianapolis Colts. Stafford was impressive on the afternoon, completing 27/40 pass attempts for 319 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the overtime victory for the Rams.

After the game, Stafford was asked about an apparent injury sustained to his hip during the game, and his response about his status going forward will be sure to encourage Rams fans.

“Oh, you don't have to worry about [my availability],” said Stafford, per Stu Jackson. “I'll be out there.”

The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be cruising along to a blowout victory on Sunday against the Colts before a late Indianapolis comeback shockingly sent the game into overtime. Thankfully for the Rams, they won the coin toss and then drove methodically down the field, with Stafford finding rookie wide receiver sensation Puka Nacua for a game-winning touchdown.

The win helped Los Angeles put the bad taste from last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals behind them, and they now sit with a plethora of other NFC teams at 2-2.

It will certainly be helpful for the Rams if Matthew Stafford is indeed able to give it a go next week, as Los Angeles will be welcoming in the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to SoFi Stadium. The Eagles currently sit at a perfect 4-0 in 2023 behind a balanced offensive attack and one of the best defensive units in the league.

That game is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET from Los Angeles.