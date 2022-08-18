‘You LOVE to see it’: Stephen Curry’s latest flex proves why he’s truly the Warriors GOAT

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball. It’s also a known fact that his legacy extends far beyond the four corners of the basketball court.

Just recently, Curry proved his GOAT-ness by teaming up with his sponsors to build a brand new library for Garfield Elementary School in Alhambra, California. The four-time NBA champ took to Instagram to share a touching video of himself talking to the students as he presented them with an epic surprise. In his caption, Steph expressed how excited he is about this recent project:

“Garfield Elementary was w/o their library for more than 10 yrs… proud to work with @rakuten and @eatlearnplay to provide all the supplies Garfield needs to open their library this fall!! Hyped these books will include underrepresented stories and authors too 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @rakuten helping w/ Back to School shopping and in The Town. You LOVE to see it!!” Curry wrote in his caption.

Stephen Curry hasn’t only brought no less than four championships to the city, but he’s also making sure that he makes an equally significant impact on the community.

Another thing you can be sure of is that Curry and the Warriors will be back next season with a bang. They open their title defense with a matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, and the Dubs will definitely come out to make a statement.

The rest of the league will have their sights set on the defending champs, and every single game will be tough for Steph and Co. At this point, however, the Dubs have gotten used to playing with a target on their back.