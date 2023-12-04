It was just announced that actor Zac Efron will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the honor on the official Walk of Fame website.

Ana Martinez, the producer for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, “We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles. What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!”

As for Efron, he started his career early in 2006 with the Emmy Award-winning High School Musical on the Disney Channel. He also starred in High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3.

Exclusive to @Variety | Zac Efron to be honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11 via @wofstargirl @hwdwalkoffame pic.twitter.com/dopX1VOmFy — Variety (@Variety) December 4, 2023

Beyond that, he'll be in the upcoming Sean Durkin movie, The Iron Claw, which comes out on December 22. It's about the Von Erichs, a family of wrestlers who impacted the sport in the '60s. Allen White and Harris Dickinson also star in the film.

He just finished producing A Famly Affair, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

The actor has won a host of awards and accolades. They include CinemaCon's Comedy Star of the Year in 2016, ShoWest's Breakthrough Performer of the Year award, and the MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Performance in 2008. Additionally, he's won multiple Teen Choice and Kids Choice Awards.

The event for Zac Efron will be on Monday, December 11, at 11:30 AM PT. It will include guest speakers Jeremy Allen White, Sean Durkin, and Miles Teller.