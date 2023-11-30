The cast of the movie The Iron Claw discussed how they all got shaved for the parts of wrestlers in the upcoming movie.

The cast of The Iron Claw, including Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, and Harris Dickinson, reveal a ‘ridiculous' shaving incident.

The movie Iron Claw is about the true story of the Von Erich brothers, according to Variety. It features Kevin (Efron), Kerry (White), David (Dickinson), and Mike (Stanley Simons), who suffered personal tragedies as a famous wrestling family.

The shaving in The Iron Claw

In The Iron Claw, all the boys had to shave off all of their body hair for the parts.

“Our bodies had to be completely shaved,” White told Variety's Marc Malkin. “We were strangers at the time. Now I know them and love them, but at the time, it was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, and yes, they're shaving off all of our body hair.'”

Dickenson added, “They shaved everything.”

The reason for the shave was so they could fit in their wrestling outfits and, obviously, look like wrestlers. Fitting into the outfits proved to be a bit challenging.

“It was always smaller, always shorter. It was never, ‘Cover-up their skin,'” White reflected. “I don't think any of us were confident in those first fittings. We were like, ‘We have a lot of work to do.'”

They did end up working out, eating a lot, and getting in shape for the parts.

Dickinson noted, “I'm not naturally like a beefy guy. I'm a pretty skinny dude. You look at pictures of the boys, and they're like big boys. So we just tried to eat a load and train and lift a lot of weight. I was immediately upping my calories to like 3,000.”

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22.