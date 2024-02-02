The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 drops on February 2, 2024.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, Chicago Bulls' guard Zach LaVine has been the center of trade talks around the NBA. However, the two-time All-Star has expressed his love for the city of Chicago and he's staying put at the moment with the deadline a week away. LaVine recently appeared for his other team, New Balance, as he debuted the latest sneaker in their basketball line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

New Balance has become a big player in the basketball space and they've been releasing some new models throughout the current NBA season. Their cast of athletes is headlined by names like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garlund, and many more. A few months back, both Jamal and Dejounte Murray debuted the latest New Balance Two WXV V4.

Now, LaVine will star in a similar campaign for the latest New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2, which is seen here in the “Moon Beam” colorway, paying homage to LaVine's elegant play on the court.

Zach LaVine Unveils The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 Releasing February 2024 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/QxskcxUWtJ pic.twitter.com/ol7zjmH8x7 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 29, 2024

New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 "Moonbeam/Signal Pink"

February 2 ($130) pic.twitter.com/93ajA5rieA — Nice Drops (@nicedrops) January 26, 2024

The shoes feature the newest in New Balance foam midsole cushioning and it's been regarded as one of the more comfortable basketball sneakers on the market. The upper features a mid-high ankle that caresses down into a sleek toebox. Light suede is seen on several panels and we see hits of safety pink on the back and lace tabs. The shoe features an extremely clean colorway and gives it back with high-level cushioning and responsiveness, suited perfectly for LaVine's play style.

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 will release on February 2, 2024 and will be available for a retail tag of $130, making these a super affordable sneaker for the performance aspects they're offering. They'll be available in full sizing and can be found on the New Balance website as well as select New Balance retailers.

All in all, this is a great release for New Balance and we're excited to see Zach LaVine rock these once he returns from injury. What do you think about these – would you switch to New Balance for your next hooping shoes?