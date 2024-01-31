Kawhi Leonard has played with three different teams and led two of them to an NBA title. Let's take a look at Leonard's greatest teammates.

Kawhi Leonard is an elite player who's capable of elevating teams to a NBA championship. In fact, Leonard has already won two NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, including a 2014 Finals MVP run that made him one of the youngest to ever win the award.

However, what makes these championships carry more in weight is how Leonard managed to dethrone dynasties in the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors. But while Leonard has been a reliable franchise player, there's no question that he also had a stellar supporting cast that has helped him take down dynasties. Let's rank Kawhi Leonard's 12 greatest teammates.

In a recent blockbuster trade, James Harden found himself in another major deal midway through the season after the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers. This paved the way for a team-up between Leonard and the 2018 MVP.

Considered to be one of the highest-profile players to be Leonard's teammates, the Clippers are expected to make a significant playoff push this season. Although the Clippers lost six straight after Harden's arrival, the team has moved into fourth place in the Western Conference and are only two games out of the top spot.

11. Russell Westbrook

But before Harden joined Leonard and the Clippers, the first MVP to join hands with the Klaw was 2017 MVP and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook. In search of a point guard, the Clippers signed the nine-time All-Star after agreeing to a buyout with the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 season.

With Westbrook joining the team, the Clippers managed to finish fifth in the Western Conference before getting eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Nevertheless, Westbrook is expected to make an impact for the Clippers this year, especially after sacrificing his starting role to come off the bench.

10. LaMarcus Aldridge

During the decline of the Spurs' legendary Big Three, the team was ushering a new era headlined by Leonard. To support the 2014 Finals MVP, the team acquired the services of former Portland Trail Blazers star LaMarcus Aldridge.

With the duo of Leonard and Aldridge, the Spurs continued to be a Western Conference playoff contender. If it weren't for Leonard's crucial injury in the 2018 playoffs during the first round against the Warriors, the Spurs had all the tools to win another NBA championship that year.

9. Marc Gasol

While Leonard wasn't happy with joining the Toronto Raptors for the 2018-19 season, the team did manage to surround him with a solid supporting cast. In fact, midway through the season, the team made a crucial acquisition in a trade for former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol.

The three-time All-Star's playmaking and defense played an instrumental role in Leonard's conquest of the 2019 NBA championship. That was the only title of his career. Gasol made his retirement official on Jan. 31, 2024.

After Leonard won a championship with the Raptors, he also quickly left the team for the Los Angeles Clippers. While joining the Clippers, he also decided to team up with eight-time All-Star Paul George.

Considered to be an elite forward in the NBA, George and Leonard have been a combustible duo on offense, helping the Clippers become the playoff contender they are today. However, it still remains to be seen whether or not the duo can win a championship together.

7. Fred VanVleet

Proving to be a vital cog in the games that mattered most, VanVleet went off for 22 points, spiked by five threes in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. VanVleet's timely scoring propelled Leonard and the Warriors to secure Game 6, without needing the Finals series to extend to seven games. In the process, the Raptors would secure the franchise's first NBA title.

6. Kyle Lowry

During the 2019 NBA championship run by the Raptors, apart from Leonard's presence, it was Kyle Lowry who also took on the scoring load for the team. Lowry was the third-leading scorer for the Raptors squad, averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per outing. There's no question that Lowry proved to be a solid partner to Kawhi Leonard from the backcourt.

Next to Lowry, there was Pascal Siakam. During the regular season, the latter averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game to become the team's second-leading scorer. Furthermore, who can forget when Siakam exploded for 32 points in the Finals opener against the Warriors before dropping 26 points and 10 rebounds in the championship clincher.

4. Manu Ginobili

There was no doubt that during Leonard's rise in the NBA, the two-time Finals MVP was mentored by one of the Spurs greats in Manu Ginobili. But while Ginobili served as a solid mentor, the All-Star duo certainly played beautiful music together as they helped the Spurs secure the 2014 NBA championship.

3. Tony Parker

Aside from Ginobili, another playmaker that Leonard played well with in a Spurs uniform was Tony Parker. For several years, Parker served as the Spurs' main facilitator. And with the rise of Leonard during the 2010s, there's no question that NBA fans should feel lucky to see the solid duo work together like poetry in motion en route to two Finals runs, including the 2014 NBA title.

2. Tim Duncan

For several years, Tim Duncan was the face of the Spurs franchise. The Big Fundamental anchored the Spurs to five NBA championships, including his final one with Leonard. When he retired in 2016, it was safe to say that Duncan passed the torch to Leonard as the face of the franchise.

1. Danny Green

Although Leonard has played with several great NBA stars, there's no doubt that he's most successful when the two-time Finals MVP plays alongside 3-and-D player Danny Green. As of this writing, Kawhi Leonard has won both of his NBA championships with Green when both were playing together with the Spurs and the Raptors.