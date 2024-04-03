Luca Guadagnino's Challengers has screened for critics. And they are eating up the Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist-led tennis drama.
It sounds like Guadagnino knocked it out of the park with his latest film. The first reactions have praised the performances from the leading trio of Zendaya, O'Connor, and Faist, and Guadagnino's direction. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score has similarly been praised in several reactions.
What is Challengers about?
The film is about a complicated relationship between a tennis prodigy turned coach, her husband, and an ex-boyfriend. Zendaya leads the film as Tashi Duncan, the prodigy who becomes a coach due after an awful injury.
Later on, Tashi is married to Art Donaldson (Faist). He is also a tennis player who is on an awful losing streak. Tashi begins training him, but Art's rebound is interrupted when he has to face off against his former best friend (and Tashi's ex), Patrick (O'Connor), creating an interesting dynamic between the three.
Luca Guadagnino directed the film. Previously, Guadagnino directed Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones and All. Justin Kuritzkes wrote the film. The two will collaborate once again on Guadagnino's Queer, which will feature the likes of Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Leslie Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henry Zaga.
Challengers is set to be released on April 26 by Amazon MGM Studios. The film was initially set for an August and September 2023 release before moving to April 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike
Challengers first reactions
Out of the first critics screenings, Challengers has gotten rave reviews. Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods on X) called the film a “spicy throuple com-com.” They specifically praised Zendaya's “incredible” performance and the below-the-line work such as the cinematography and score.
Josh Parham dubbed Challengers a “kinetic, fast-paced ride that captures the human drama both on and off the court in an engaging manner.” They also praised the score, which was composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network), which weaves the performances of Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist together.
Guy At The Movies hailed the film as “simply excellent.” Zendaya is called an “absolute force,” and this performance has cemented her status as a “big-time star.” Carson Timar called Guadagnino's Challengers an “unbelievably well-crafted drama.”
However, not every aspect of the film is perfect. Reel James (@itsreeljames on X) said the third act “unravels” the entire film. Still, Challengers is Guadagnino's “best” film. Similarly, Lauren Veneziani (@DCfilmgirl) praised the film as their “favorite” of the year and as Guadagnino's “masterpiece.” They noted that Zendaya, O'Connor, and Faist's characters are “complex.”
Tamara Fuentes said that Challengers is “wild” and is “definitely not” what some are expecting going into the film.
Challengers will be released on April 26.