Blockbuster film star and fashion icon Zendaya has accomplished yet another major feat in her ever-expanding career — this month she's gracing the covers of both the British and American versions of Vogue magazine ahead of the premiere of her tennis-themed dramedy Challengers.
Zendaya's cover looks for both versions of Vogue were released today, in conjunction with a lengthy interview she did for the magazine's May issue — and the rarity of the cross-continental cover-flanking was highlighted.
British Vogue shared a post to social media with Zendaya's sporty cover photo for the European version. In it she wears
an Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner track jacket and plaid shorts with a Bulgari pendant necklace, with some shiny velcro trainer tennis shoes to boot (also from Wales Bonner).
A caption accompanying the image reveals, “On set for her British Vogue shoot, Zendaya was a woman possessed. The undisputed queen of the red carpet was, as they say, giving: face, movement, angles and legs.”
The post continued, “Speaking of her boundless energy in front of the camera, the actor explained, by way of #Beyoncé’s famed alter-ego: ‘She’s a different being that comes into me – my own Sasha Fierce.'”
For her American Vogue cover, Zendaya opted for wearing “a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress” and Bulgari ring as she was elegantly photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Her accompanying Vogue profile is a deep-dive piece on her meteoric rise, her future, and her steamy new tennis film Challengers, in which she plays a former teen phenom turned coach Tashi Duncan caught in a love triangle.
Zendaya spoke about what drew her to the provocative character, saying “Typically, I play the person that ultimately is easier to empathize with.” Vogue elaborates that “Tashi—who delights in pitting lifelong friends against each other, and using sex to addle and maneuver them both—was decidedly not that.”
“There was something about her that felt very, Oh, damn,” Zendaya continued. “Even I was kind of scared of her.”
Why is the two cover shoot significant?
British Vogue said about both shoots with Zendaya: “With two cover shoots, and two distinct style moods, it was a chance to present all sides of fashion’s favourite chameleon.”
Indeed, in addition to her burgeoning film career she has become a fashion and style icon and staple of some of the most prestigious fashion shows across the globe in recent years.
The magazine also revealed a bit about the historical significance of the transatlantic dual covers, explaining, “the May issue marks only the third time in recent history that the same personality has fronted both British and American Vogues in the same month – a fact that goes some way to explaining what an impact the all-conquering star has had in 2024.”
In short, if her British and American Vogue covers make one thing clear — it's good to be Zendaya right now. And if her new film Challengers lives up to the massive hype, it's only looking up from here.