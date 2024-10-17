The Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. received a huge honor in Mississippi earlier this week. Rose Street in Jackson, Mississippi, has been renamed Alpha Delta Zeta Drive. The chapter was chartered at 723 Rose Street on October 14, 1938, by eight Black women. Alpha Delta Zeta is the first Zeta Phi Beta graduate chapter in the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes of Ward 3 was present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He also expressed his sincerest gratitude to the sorority as a whole and especially the ladies of the Alpha Delta Zeta chapter.

“We want to tell them thank you, thank you, thank you for giving back to this community, giving back to the city of Jackson, giving back to the state of Mississippi, and giving back to the world,” said Stokes.

The Alpha Delta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta has been serving the Metro Jackson community for 86 years. One of the key principles of the sorority is service. In an interview with WLBT 3, President of the Alpha Delta Zeta chapter, Judge E. Faye Peterson, talks about how their chapter upholds the sorority’s principle of service.

“We are also a service-oriented organization, and we provide a lot of community service, and we’ve been doing that for 86 years,” said Peterson. “One of them, one of our most stellar programs, is our Storks Nest, which provides services to women and children who are pregnant and in need of maternal health care.”

“It’s just exciting to know that the 86 years of service have evolved and that we’ve been here, and to have the designation of an honorary street and a historical marker,” she said.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University by five collegiate young women: Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has over 125,000 members in over 875 chapters located in the United States, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. It was the first sorority in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to have a national headquarters and the first sorority in the NPHC to form an auxiliary group.