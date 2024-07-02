The Boston Celtics just won the NBA Finals, so the team rewarded Jayson Tatum with the largest contract in NBA history. The team extended their star player's contract for five years and $315 million. This massive deal comes only a year after his teammate, Jaylen Brown, signed a contract extension that was the biggest deal in league history at the time. It also comes only hours after Celtics guard Derrick White signed a pretty big extension in his own right.

The price of success is expensive in the NBA, but the Celtics now have their championship core set up for years to come. Boston should contend for the next half-decade plus with their superstars locked into deals long term.

Tatum's contract extension doesn't kick in until next year, though, so he actually won't be one of the highest-paid players during the 2024-25 NBA season. In fact, Tatum is only making $32,600,060 per season under his current deal, which puts him in a tie for 39th place next year. The Duke product won't be strapped for cash, but a pay raise is well deserved. With that said, here are the 10 players who will make the most next season based on average annual value.

T10. Tyrese Haliburton, $48,924,624

Although Domantas Sabonis has played well in Sacramento, it has become clear that the Kings made a mistake by trading Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers. The young point guard has cemented himself as one of the best lead guards in the NBA. Haliburton's 10.9 assists per game were by far the most in the NBA last season.

The guard has great feel for the game, he is an exceptional playmaker, and he has the gravity to get his teammates open. Those factors make him arguably the best passer/assist man currently in the NBA.

Haliburton isn't a one-trick pony, though. His three-point shot is unorthodox, but it goes in. He was the engine that made the Pacers historically potent offense run last year.

T10. Anthony Edwards, $48,924,624

The 2024 NBA Draft class was viewed as one of the weakest in recent memory. Fans shouldn't be too quick to judge, though, because people said the same thing about the 2020 NBA Draft. That draft class has now had two stars emerge who have both earned their way into being the highest-paid players in the NBA.

In addition to Haliburton, who was drafted 12th overall, the 2020 class was highlighted by Anthony Edwards, the top overall pick. Edwards now has a claim as one of the best five or so players in the NBA, and he has completely turned the Minnesota Timberwolves around.

Both Haliburton and Edwards led their respective teams to the conference finals this past season, and for the Timberwolves, that was only the second time they had advanced that far in franchise history.

Edwards is a freak athlete with advanced shot-making ability. He also is a great defensive player. With players like LeBron James and Steph Curry in the twilight of their careers, Edwards is viewed as the future of the league, and he will be the face of the NBA once those legends retire.

9. Kawhi Leonard, $49,835,267

Kawhi Leonard makes just shy of $50 million per year for the Los Angeles Clippers. When he is on the floor, he has proven time and time again why he is so valuable. The elite defensive player earned a Finals MVP with both the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors.

His two-way talent is rare for a superstar, but Leonard will now be leading a Clipper team without his co-star. Leonard signed with the Clippers in hopes of winning a championship with Paul George. The team has come up short every year, though, and now George is off to greener pastures.

Leonard has the talent to lead the Clippers on his own, and Los Angeles has already made a number of moves in free agency in an attempt to replace George. It will be interesting to see how the team performs with just Leonard leading the way, though.

8. Bradley Beal, $50,203,930

Bradley Beal is one of eight players whose average annual value exceeds $50 million. Unfortunately, he might be overpaid at this point in his career. Beal has had an excellent career that includes three All-Star appearances and two seasons where he scored more than 30 points per game.

As the Phoenix Suns guard has gotten older, though, he has dealt with injuries. Beal hasn't played more than 60 games since 2018-19, and last season was his worst statistical year since the beginning of his career. While playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Beal only scored 18.2 points per game.

The Suns lost in the first round, and fans are now worried that Phoenix's big three don't have complimentary skillsets that could lead to winning a championship. A healthy season from Beal could prove this concern wrong, though. The Western Conference is stacked, but the Suns do have the superstar talent to make a deep postseason run, and a Phoenix championship would make Beal's contract more than worth it.

7. Paul George, $52,896,235

Paul George is the most recent player to join this list of highest-paid NBA players. George just left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming into the offseason, Philadelphia only had three players under contract for next season. They've undergone a massive retooling in free agency that was headlined by the blockbuster acquisition of George.

George gives the 76ers a true big three alongside Joel Embiid and the recently re-signed Tyrese Maxey. On paper, the trio fit perfectly together. George really fits in any lineup, though, thanks to his versatile and modern skillset. The former Clipper is silky smooth and has a pretty jump shot, but he also thrives on the defensive end.

The concern with George in recent seasons has been health. He has not only suffered a number of devastating injuries, but those injuries have come at untimely times. The injury red flags are the one thing that could come back to bite the 76ers in the butt when it comes to giving the nine-time All-Star such a hefty payday.

6. Joel Embiid, $53,320,323

We just discussed Joel Embiid's new teammate, Paul George. Like George, Embiid has all of the talent in the world, but he similarly has struggled to stay on the court when his team most needs him. Even so, there is no doubt that the 76ers' big man is one of the best players in the league.

His shot-making and ball-handling are more advanced than any center we have ever seen before him, and it led to him winning the MVP in 2023. He even finished in second place in MVP voting the two seasons before that.

If Embiid can stay healthy, more MVPs are likely on the way. He now has a new co-star that could help him find more playoff success, too.

5. Steph Curry, $53,838,416

Steph Curry is more than worth his massive contract with the Golden State Warriors. Curry is the greatest three-point shooter ever and has a case as the best point guard in league history. Curry changed the game for the better en route to winning four NBA championships.

Unfortunately, the Warriors have been strapped for cash for years, and it led to Curry losing his Splash Brother – Klay Thompson – in free agency.

Without Thompson, Curry will be leading the way in a new era for Warriors basketball. He surely has many good years left, and Golden State will be a threat as long as the Baby-Faced Assassin is suiting up.

T3. Karl-Anthony Towns, $55,110,496

Karl-Anthony Towns already has made more three-pointers than any other center in NBA history. He is now playing the power forward position, but he is still effectively knocking down shots from beyond the arc. The big man is a key part of the Timberwolves core.

Towns is locked up through 2028, so Minnesota has years to try and win their first championship with the core they have in place. The team has surrounded the former number-one pick with elite defensive players, which has allowed him to shine on the offensive end. Minnesota is one of three NBA teams with two players being in the top 10 for highest-paid players next season.

T3. Devin Booker, $55,110,496

The Suns have an expensive trio. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are both handsomely paid, but it is Devin Booker who makes the most money. The four-time All-Star has made a case for himself as the best shooting guard in the NBA. He is a master of the mid-range, but he is more than capable of stepping outside and hitting three-point shots at a high clip.

While Beal and Durant have been traded for, Booker is Phoenix's homegrown talent. There have been rumors that the Suns will blow up their talented but expensive big three, but Booker is the player they would surely continue to build around. Phoenix may just choose to run it back, though, as they have the star talent to make a splash in the postseason.

With a third MVP season, Nikola Jokic has established himself as the best player in the NBA, yet he only ranks second next season when it comes to his contract. Still, Jokic has never shown interest in material things, and he is surely more than happy that he is making north of $55 million a year.

Jokic is on a trajectory to be one of the greatest players in NBA history. He is already fourth in career triple-doubles (130), and he has a Finals MVP under his belt. The big man has unmatched shooting touch and is the greatest passing center ever, and he seems bound to break another record every time he steps foot on the hardwood.

Many of the highest-paid players on this list earned their massive contracts with a new team, but Jokic is one of the league's most loyal superstars. Jokic seems likely to end his career with the Denver Nuggets team that drafted him.

1. Jaylen Brown, $57,078,728

Jaylen Brown will be the highest-paid player in the NBA next season. Of course, he will soon be surpassed by his own teammate, but for now, Brown has bragging rights over Jayson Tatum. Brown and Tatum form one of the best superstar duos in the NBA. After advancing to at least the Eastern Conference Finals four times together prior to this season, the twosome finally were able to bring home Boston's record-breaking 18th championship.

Tatum and Brown pair perfectly, and their success together will usher in an era prioritizing stellar wing play. Brown is a two-way player capable of scoring at will while also locking up opposing teams' star forwards.

After last season, he was criticized for having a poor left hand. He improved on that aspect of his game, and there is no telling how much better he can continue to get going forward. Brown is only 27 years old, and his superstar Celtics teammates are all locked up for years to come. Boston has a scary team, and they should be viewed as the favorites to win it all again next season.