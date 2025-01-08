Certain players throughout the NFL's history have done everything they needed to do on the football field to receive tons of praise. But instead, fans and media never gave them the credit that they deserved. These athletes are the most underrated players in NFL history.

While we have our own opinions on who qualifies for that label, we wanted to ask ChatGPT instead. So, check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence has to say about the most underrated players ever.

We've also provided our own analysis on ChatGPT's picks.

1. Hines Ward, WR

ChatGPT summary: Hines Ward is one of the most consistent and physical wide receivers in NFL history, yet he never seemed to get the same level of national attention as some of his contemporaries. Ward was known for his toughness and blocking ability, traits that are often underappreciated in the wide receiver position. He was a key part of the Steelers’ two Super Bowl victories in the 2000s.

ClutchPoints analysis: As ChatGPT pointed out, what stood out about Hines Ward is he did the little things that most receivers don't do. While this sometimes led to him being given the “dirty player” label, he also was certainly among the most underrated players ever. In fact, Ward was arguably the best blocking receiver the game had ever seen.

He certainly held his own as a pass-catcher, too. With 12,083 receiving yards, 1,000 receptions, and 85 receiving touchdowns, Ward ranks in the top 30 in every major statistical receiving category, ranking as high as 15th in caught balls. Ward was a frequent Pro Bowler (four-time) early in his career, and he found tons team of success later on, winning two Super Bowls. Ward was even named the MVP of Super Bowl XL, making him one of only eight receivers to win the award.

2. L.C. Greenwood, DE

ChatGPT summary: Greenwood was a dominant defensive end for the Steelers during their dynasty years in the 1970s. While teammates like Mean Joe Greene and Jack Lambert got more publicity, Greenwood was a key force on one of the most feared defenses in NFL history.

ClutchPoints analysis: The Steel Curtain Pittsburgh Steelers defenses of the '70s were some of the best defensive units in NFL history. Mean Joe Greene might have been the best player on that team, but L.C. Greenwood wasn't far behind. The six-time Pro Bowler was there for all four of the team's Super Bowl wins during that era.

Greenwood is not in the Hall of Fame despite teammates including Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Donnie Shell all being there. The defensive end was a force getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Greenwood actually had more sacks (unofficially) than his two-time Defensive Player of the Year teammate.

It was nearly impossible to produce on offense when playing the Steelers, and Greenwood was a big reason why. Yet, he doesn't have the hardware of some of his teammates who he was just as good if not better than.

3. Steve Tasker, ST

ChatGPT summary: Tasker was one of the most dynamic special teams players in NFL history, making a massive impact on coverage units and the return game. He was often regarded as the best special teams player of his era, but because special teams rarely get as much attention as offense or defense, Tasker’s contributions went largely unnoticed.

ClutchPoints analysis: Everyone talks about offense and defense in football, but special teams are often forgotten about despite being a huge part of the game. When people do talk about special teams, it is usually punters, kickers, and return specialists who come up. Special teamers at other positions like Steve Tasker are super important, too.

Tasker made his name playing the gunner position. He lined up wide on punts and quickly made his way down the field to stop punt returners. His success in that regard is a big reason why the Buffalo Bills were as good as they were in the '90s (four Super Bowl appearances). Tasker's unique skill set was rewarded with seven Pro Bowl appearances. But his name has been lost to time, and few fans – especially newer ones – know much about Steve Tasker.

Late in his career, Tasker found moderate success as a receiver. He had 41 catches for 627 yards in his third and second to last seasons. Had the Bills started using him more as a receiver earlier, he could have really made a difference on both special teams and on offense. He'd also likely have been more of a known commodity had the Bills won any of those four Super Bowls that they lost.

4. Jimmy Smith, WR

ChatGPT summary: Smith played the majority of his career in Jacksonville, a team that was often overshadowed in the 1990s. While he was one of the most talented receivers of his time, he didn’t get the recognition he deserved because of his team’s lack of media exposure.

ClutchPoints analysis: Jimmy Smith's career got off to a rocky start. He was drafted in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, but he missed time in his rookie season because of a broken leg. Then, ahead of his second season, Smith was diagnosed with appendicitis. The Cowboys completely mismanaged this situation, and it led to him getting an ileostomy and eventually missing the entire year. The receiver was eventually released by Dallas before being picked up and then released again by the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning he was out of the NFL for two entire years.

Smith landed on his feet with the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. The Jaguars made the playoffs in four of their first five seasons, and Smith's talent was a big reason for this early success. He'd go on to be a 1,000-yard receiver in nine of his 11 seasons with the Jaguars.

During that stretch, he made five Pro Bowls and was the receptions leader in 1999. The Jaguars were far from the most popular team during Smith's playing days, which contributed to him being underrated. Even so, he is arguably the best player in Jaguars franchise history (Tony Boselli is the Jaguars only Hall of Famer but he played four fewer seasons in Jacksonville).

5. Brian Waters, OG

ChatGPT summary: Waters was an exceptional offensive lineman who consistently played at a high level but didn’t get the mainstream recognition that other guards did. He was known for his versatility and ability to anchor the Chiefs' offensive line for nearly a decade.

ClutchPoints analysis: Offensive linemen are always going to be underrated by the general public. They do the dirty work in the trenches, and they never get credited for doing anything good. They certainly get blamed when the bad happens, though. This is even more so true for offensive guards, as offensive tackles are the more glamorous positions up front.

Brian Waters was one of the best guards in NFL history. He had an incredible career with the Kansas City Chiefs, as evidenced by his six Pro Bowl appearances.

6. Randall Cunningham, QB

ChatGPT summary: Cunningham was a dual-threat quarterback long before it became a trend in the NFL. His athleticism and playmaking ability were ahead of his time, but he often didn’t receive the credit he deserved because his teams never had the sustained success of other quarterbacks from his era.

ClutchPoints analysis: Randall Cunningham was a pioneer who revolutionized the quarterback position. He became one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever long before it was cool for signal-callers to be effective with their legs.

Even though he was most known for his rushing ability, Cunningham still had a cannon for an arm, too. He notably was the passer rating leader in 1998. He is most known for his Philadelphia Eagles stint, but his Minnesota Vikings teams were a force in the passing game with Cris Carter and Randy Moss running routes.

Cunningham was good but not great during his Eagles days, but he really propelled his resume when he came out of retirement and played for the Vikings. He ended his career with four Pro Bowl nods, and although he was never an undisputed AP MVP, he was named the best player in football in 1990 by PFWA and in 1998 with the Jim Thorpe Award.

7. Rodney Harrison, S

ChatGPT summary: Harrison was a hard-hitting safety who was instrumental in the Patriots' defensive success, especially during their Super Bowl runs in the early 2000s. Though he received some recognition, he was often overlooked for more mainstream names like Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu.

ClutchPoints analysis: Rodney Harrison played in the heyday of elite safeties, so as ChatGPT mentioned, players like Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu received more attention. Harrison was very talented in his own right, though. He was most known as a hard-hitter, but he also more than held his own in coverage.

Harrison made two Pro Bowls playing for the San Diego Chargers before winning two Super Bowls playing for the greatest dynasty in NFL history, the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, Harrison will also forever be remembered for being on the wrong end of the helmet catch, arguably the most iconic play in Super Bowl history.

8. Curtis Martin, RB

ChatGPT summary: Curtis Martin was one of the most consistent running backs in NFL history. He quietly amassed over 14,000 rushing yards and 90+ touchdowns without ever leading the league in rushing. He was overshadowed by more flamboyant backs, but his durability and professionalism were hallmarks of his career.

ClutchPoints analysis: Curtis Martin is clearly one of the best running backs of all time, but he is often forgotten and rarely put in the same conversations as ball carriers such as Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, Eric Dickerson, or LaDainian Tomlinson.

When you look at the numbers, though, it becomes clear that Martin is right up there with all of them. He is sixth in career rushing yards (14,101) and 14th in rushing touchdowns (90). Martin surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first 10 seasons, and he likely would have achieved that again in his final year had he played the entire season.

The thing going against Martin is that he was rarely/never considered the best player at his position during his playing days and was usually regarded as the second or third best running back in the league. Still, he played at a very high level for a long time.

9. Alan Faneca, OG

ChatGPT summary: Faneca was one of the most dominant offensive guards of his era, playing on the Steelers’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 2005 and 2008. Despite his dominance on the line, he was often overshadowed by the more glamorous positions like quarterback and running back.

ClutchPoints analysis: Another offensive guard on this list, Alan Faneca is one of the most underrated NFL players in history. The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known for having a dominant offensive line, and Faneca was one of the pioneers for that. However, most fans have looked at the unit as a hole rather than just the talent of Faneca.

During his career, Faneca made nine Pro Bowls, he won Super Bowl XL, and he was six-time First-Team All-Pro. He was widely recognized as an elite offensive guard, but he was never recognized as an overall elite football player, despite clearly being one.

*Note: ChatGPT stated that Faneca won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he wasn't with the team for Super Bowl XLIII.

10. Wes Welker, WR

ChatGPT summary: Welker's role in the Patriots' offense in the 2000s and early 2010s was a key factor in their success, but he often gets overshadowed by more flashy receivers. As a slot receiver, Welker’s exceptional route running, quickness, and hands made him a nightmare for defenses, yet he was never considered on the same level as the more physically gifted wideouts.

ClutchPoints analysis: Wes Welker made a name for himself on the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2012. Those Patriots teams were, of course, in the middle of the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen. That 2007 team, for example, went 16-0 and would have gone down as the greatest single-season team ever if not for a legendary moment in the Super Bowl by the New York Giants that led to the Patriots not walking away as champions.

Welker was a security blanket for Tom Brady, the greatest NFL player ever, and he established himself as arguably the best slot receiver in league history. After playing for the Patriots, Welker joined another legendary team. The Denver Broncos had the best offensive season ever with Welker on the roster, and he was a big reason why Peyton Manning threw for a league-record 55 touchdown passes.

Even with all of the great teams Welker was on, he never ended up with a Super Bowl ring, as he went 0-4 in championship games. That is the biggest stain on his career, but it isn't like he wasn't always competing at the highest level and contributing to winning programs. Ultimately, he has been severely underrated because he played the slot position rather than the much more glamorous X or Z receiver positions.