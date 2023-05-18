Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

In the modern NBA, player movements are getting more and more common. And with the increasing trend of forming super teams, it’s no longer a surprise when a franchise player decides to find greener pastures elsewhere. However, there are times when a player returns to where he started his NBA career. Let’s take a look at 12 NBA players who returned to their original teams.

D’Angelo Russell

After getting selected with the first overall pick by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, it wasn’t a smooth-sailing NBA career at first for D’Angelo Russell. In fact, a Snapchat incident between Nick Young and Russell ultimately ended his first Lakers tenure after only two seasons. After being traded, Russell would go on to be an All-Star for the Brooklyn Nets before having stopovers with the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fast-forward to the 2022-23 season, with the Lakers wanting to unload Russell Westbrook, the Lakers received a returning D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade that rattled the Western Conference. The verdict is still out whether or not Russell’s return will impact the Lakers’ championship hopes.

Tayshaun Prince

Hailed for his defensive efforts, the Detroit Pistons drafted Tayshaun Prince with the 23rd overall pick at the 2002 NBA Draft. Prince played an instrumental role in helping the Pistons win the NBA championship in 2004 when they pulled off a massive upset against the Lakers in the NBA Finals. But midway through the 2012-13 season, Prince was shipped to the Memphis Grizzlies before getting traded again to the Boston Celtics.

Prince’s return to Detroit came in the 2014-15 season, when the Celtics traded him for Jonas Jerebko and Luigi Datome. Nevertheless, an aging Prince wasn’t enough to turn the Pistons back into a contender.

Steve Francis

After getting drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies, Steve Francis immediately forced his way out to play for the Houston Rockets before even playing a game in the NBA. Nevertheless, Francis would become a three-time All-Star with the Rockets at his peak. However, the Rockets traded him to the Magic, which allowed Francis to star in Orlando before playing for the New York Knicks.

After becoming a free agent, Francis opted to sign with the Rockets to mark his second stint with the franchise. Unfortunately, Francis never reclaimed his glory days, registering the worst season of his career before taking his talents overseas.

Lamar Odom

A lot of people remember Lamar Odom as the Sixth Man for the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers in the late 2000s. But even before winning two NBA championships with the Lakers, Odom was a reliable starter for the Los Angeles Clippers after the franchise drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

But after off-court issues marred his NBA career, Odom eventually found his way back to the Clippers after a stint with the Dallas Mavericks. However, Odom was hardly the same player that the franchise drafted him for.

Kevin Garnett served as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise for more than a decade after they drafted him with the fifth overall pick. While Garnett was individually dominant, he found little playoff success. As a result, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he immediately won the coveted NBA championship.

After a stint with the Celtics, Garnett played for the Brooklyn Nets before returning to Minnesota for his final stint in the NBA. Although he wasn’t productive, it was simply Garnett’s gesture of gratitude to the franchise that allowed him to shine in the league in the first place as he served as a mentor to the young talented players on the roster.

Chris Webber

After getting drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, Chris Webber was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors. Here, Webber wasted no time in making his presence felt by winning Rookie of the Year and charging the Warriors back into the playoffs. However, conflict with coach Don Nelson ultimately ended his first Warriors stint after only one season. Afterwards, Webber would go on to star for the Washington Bullets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Detroit Pistons.

But before retiring from the NBA, Webber played his final season in the league with the first NBA team he played for.

When Steve Nash first played for the Phoenix Suns, it’s safe to say that those years were forgettable. After just two seasons, the Suns traded their 15th overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Here, Nash finally found his footing in the NBA. But after six seasons with the Mavs, they traded Nash back to Phoenix.

Returning to Phoenix as a better point guard, Nash became the face of the Suns franchise enroute to back-to-back MVP awards. As the centerpiece of the Suns offense, Nash became one of the best facilitators in the league by leading the NBA in assists on five different seasons.

Allen Iverson ultimately made a name for himself in Philadelphia. In fact, it’s the same place the 11-time All-Star took home MVP honors and led the team to a Finals appearance in the same year. However, after playoff failures, Iverson wanted out. This led him to star with Carmelo Anthony and the Denver Nuggets before brief stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, after Iverson hinted at plans of retirement after declining a bench role in Memphis, the Sixers picked up the former MVP in what would be his final 25 games in the NBA.

While the Chicago Bulls were mainly led by Michael Jordan, it’s hard to see the team win two three-peats without Scottie Pippen. Pippen played an instrumental role in defending the top wing players of opposing teams while being a reliable second fiddle to Jordan on offense. But come 1999, the Bulls core was disbanded, and Pippen looked for championship opportunities elsewhere by having stopovers with the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Unfortunately, Pippen would never win another championship in the NBA again. As a result, Pippen returned to where it all started for him in Chicago as a veteran figure of a young Bulls squad during the 2003-04 season.

Ever since the Heat drafted him in the 2003 NBA Draft with the fifth overall pick, Dwyane Wade was the franchise cornerstone who helped them win three NBA championships. In fact, Wade found the most success in the NBA in a Heat uniform. The three-time NBA champion had forgettable stints in Chicago and Cleveland, where he briefly reunited with LeBron James.

However, after unproductive stints, the Cavs traded Wade back to Miami, where he kept the franchise competitive after the Big Three era.

Jason Kidd was the second overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks at the 1994 NBA Draft. While Kidd showcased his potential as a playmaker, after just three seasons, conflict ensued within the team, and the losses were piling up. As a result, the Mavericks traded Kidd away. The 10-time All-Star starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New Jersey Nets before Dallas traded for Kidd in exchange for Devin Harris.

Although Kidd was no longer in his prime, he still did enough to help the Mavericks win a historic NBA Championship in 2011.

LeBron James

After failing to fulfill his initial promise in Cleveland, James infamously took his talents to South Beach to form the Big Three with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. But after winning two NBA championships in Miami, James announced his return to play for Cleveland for the 2014-15 season.

One year after making his return to Cleveland, James would lead the franchise to its first NBA championship after digging themselves out of a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit against the Golden State Warriors to fulfill his promise. Furthermore, James would lead Cleveland to a total of four consecutive Finals appearances.