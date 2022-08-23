2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an incredibly impressive season in which they exceeded all expectations set for them. In Joe Burrow’s second season in the NFL, and his first full season of being healthy, the Bengals went 10-7 and managed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. This is a clear indication of the organization moving in the right direction and that they are far ahead of the expected developmental curve.

While their success last season was impressive, the team has a difficult task in replicating this moving forward. Getting to the Super Bowl is hard, but getting back to it is even more difficult. The Bengals have begun their journey toward this and their roster is beginning to take shape. The most notable move by the organization was to beef up the offensive line. This was the biggest position of weakness last year and the franchise properly addressed it in free agency by adding La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras.

Most of the roster is fairly set in stone. However, here are two backups who still have legitimate chances to steal a starting role as the season rapidly approaches.

Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

Cordell Volson

The Bengals spent a fourth-round selection on Cordell Volson after his standout collegiate career at North Dakota State University. He played all four guard and tackle positions during his time in college and is known for his versatile fit. Volson also has impressive strength and football IQ as he spent the spring season at NDSU as a coach of the program. He is currently competing for the left guard position with Jackson Carman.

Cincinnati spent a second-round pick on Jackson Carman last year and he started six games in his rookie year. He had an impressive spring, lost some weight, and has looked to have an inside track on the starting left guard role. The impressive performance of rookie Cordell Volson has changed this.

The rookie was on the field for all 67 of the Bengals offensive snaps in their most recent preseason matchup. He has drawn rave reviews from several of his teammates throughout camp. Fellow offensive lineman La’el Collins called Volson, “One of the great rookies I’ve been around,” while QB Brandon Allen said, “he’s a really good player and I think the good group of guys around him in the O-line room are only going to help him and turn him into a great player.”

When camp opened up it seemed a certainty that Jackson Carman would serve as the starting guard. However, a positive Covid test from Carman allowed Volson an additional chance and his strong play has opened the door for him to earn a role. The fact this has turned into a true competition is a major credit to the impact Volson has made. There are two more preseason games to play and roughly two weeks until the NFL season. If the rookie can finish the preseason strong he has a real chance of earning the Week One starting job.

Drue Chrisman

One of the more interesting positional battles has been at the punter position. Drue Chrisman signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft following a standout career with the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes. He spent last season with the team by spending four different stints on the practice squad. While Kevin Huber continued to hold down the starting punting role, it was clear there was a long-term belief in Chrisman.

The expectation seemed to be that the veteran would retire following last year to open the door for him. However, Huber elected to return this season which made the transition difficult. Chrisman has not accepted taking a backseat again this season and it has become a tight competition in camp. The powerful leg of the Ohio State product has opened the door for him to win the starting role.

In the opening preseason matchup with the Cardinals, the Bengals punted the ball five times. Huber kicked three of these attempts while Chrisman was given two opportunities. In the second preseason game, the second-year special teams player took all three punting opportunities. While this should not be a major surprise given the organization knows what they have with the veteran, it still is a clear indication that Chrisman is in the running for the starting role. Kevin Huber has spent the last 13 years with the Bengals organization and is tied for the longest-tenured player. However, it should not be a major surprise if Drue Chrisman finishes preseason strong and secures the starting role.