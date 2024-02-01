Which players should the Dolphins trade for?

With the conclusion of their 2023 NFL campaign, the Miami Dolphins are entering the 2024 offseason with optimism. Finishing with an 11-6 record and making it to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs demonstrated the team's potential for success. As the Dolphins aim to bolster their roster, two players emerge as essential offseason targets. These potential acquisitions may prove pivotal in propelling the Dolphins to greater heights in the upcoming season.

Dolphins' 2023 Season

Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Dolphins secured a postseason berth.

The 2023-24 campaign marked notable progress for the Dolphins compared to the previous season. The relatively sustained health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a major contributing factor. Tagovailoa, now in his fourth year, delivered his most impressive statistical performance to date. He certainly played a significant role in wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pursuit of the elusive 2,000-yard milestone. Unfortunately, however, Hill fell short.

The Dolphins appear poised to contend for a playoff spot again next season. Of course, they will need considerable offseason preparations ahead for McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

Offseason Considerations

A significant challenge facing the Dolphins is their salary cap situation. With minimal rollover from the previous season and a projected excess of $40 million over the cap, Miami's flexibility in free agency may be limited. This financial constraint adds complexity to retaining key players and finding good trade partners.

Keep in mind that some integral contributors are set to enter free agency. These included players like standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins along with Raekwon Davis, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Eli Apple, among others. This raises concerns about the potential impact on Miami's defense.

Of particular concern is the potential strain on the front seven. This could pose challenges for whoever the new defensive coordinator will be. That's after Vic Fangio went back to Philadelphia. Miami's defensive schemes often rely on disguised coverages and a lighter defensive front. Losing the ability to apply consistent pressure or contain the run without additional defenders could weaken the defense significantly.

Furthermore, the Dolphins risk losing valuable depth on the offensive line. Players such as Connor Williams, Jonotthan Harrison, and Kendall Lamm will enter free agency.

Securing Wilkins's services should be a top priority, and retaining as many key players as possible is crucial for the Dolphins' continuity. However, achieving these goals may necessitate significant financial maneuvering by Grier.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Miami Dolphins must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

The Miami Dolphins are willing to be active in the trade market. We saw this when they acquired Jalen Ramsey last offseason. However, due to their cap constraints, the scale of their moves may be more conservative this time around.

If Miami manages to carve out enough cap space for trade activity, they are likely to target teams seeking relief from expensive veteran contracts.

In Coach McDaniel's offensive scheme, a versatile tight end is essential for optimal performance. Acquiring someone like the Dallas Cowboys' Luke Schoonmaker would provide the Dolphins with a player whom the coaching staff could tailor to their offensive system. Additionally, the emergence of Jake Ferguson diminishes the Cowboys' necessity for Schoonmaker on their roster. This could be a match made in heaven.

Laken Tomlinson, OL

Reinforcing the interior of the offensive line should be a priority for the Dolphins, and Laken Tomlinson fits the bill. Sure, the New York Jets may have a pressing need for offensive linemen. However, they are also aware that Tomlinson has not justified his hefty contract. Despite thriving with the San Francisco 49ers, Tomlinson's performance with the Jets has been subpar. He ranked 52nd among all guards and conceded seven sacks in 2023.

By releasing Tomlinson, the Jets could free up $8.1 million in cap space. This would alleviate the burden of his contract. It currently ranks him as the fifth-highest-paid guard in the league. Returning to a system akin to the one where he excelled as a Pro Bowler presents an appealing opportunity for Tomlinson. This is a deal that should work for both teams.

Looking Ahead

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the 2024 NFL offseason. The pursuit of Luke Schoonmaker and Laken Tomlinson should stand as strategic moves to enhance both offensive potency and line stability. Despite financial constraints, the Dolphins' willingness to engage in trade discussions reflects their commitment to fortifying key positions on the roster. Acquiring Schoonmaker would inject versatility into the tight end position. Meanwhile, Tomlinson's potential return to form offers a chance to solidify the interior offensive line. These potential acquisitions underscore Miami's proactive approach to roster management. They should strive to build upon the successes of the previous season and position themselves as formidable contenders in the upcoming campaign.