Which players should the Giants trade for?

The New York Giants find themselves at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL offseason. They are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season and failed to secure a playoff spot. Not surprisingly, the team faces the urgent need for substantial changes to regain competitiveness. They have valuable draft picks and the opportunity to execute impactful trades. As such, the Giants have a golden chance to rejuvenate their roster and mount a formidable challenge in the upcoming season.

Giants' 2023 Season

The Giants failed to build upon their 9–7–1 record from 2022. In Week 10, the Giants encountered a major setback after absorbing their eighth defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. That put them on the brink of missing the playoffs. Subsequently, a Week 12 overtime win by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Buffalo Bills dashed the Giants' hopes of clinching the NFC East title. The team's playoff aspirations were officially extinguished following a Christmas Day loss to the Eagles. Throughout the season, the Giants grappled with a historically weak offensive line and numerous injuries. They also notably lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL during a Week 9 matchup against the Raiders.

Despite glimpses of promise, the team struggled to find consistency. They ultimately finished the season with a disappointing 6-11 record and missed out on the playoffs. The defense, once a stalwart of the franchise, displayed vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, the offense encountered difficulties in the passing game. The absence of key playmakers and underwhelming performances from the wide receiver corps muted the team's firepower. As the season drew to a close, it became evident that significant roster adjustments were imperative to realign the Giants for success.

Offseason Considerations

The Giants face a critical decision regarding the quarterback position during this offseason. Sure, Daniel Jones remains under contract until 2026. However, his lackluster performance in 2023 necessitates contemplation of selecting a new QB during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Although Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are expected to be unavailable by the sixth pick, LSU's Jayden Daniels could still be within reach. Alternatively, the Giants could trade up or opt to retain Jones. In that scenario, they might entertain trading the pick to a team in need of a quarterback.

Additional trade assets include oft-injured tight end Darren Waller and pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. Waller is a dynamic playmaker when healthy. He presents availability concerns for a team in dire need of pass-catching assistance. Ojulari, entering the final year of his rookie contract, could be traded for capital to bolster New York's offense.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the New York Giants must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Tyler Lockett, WR

Acquiring seasoned wide receiver Tyler Lockett could significantly bolster the Giants' offense in 2024. With the Seattle Seahawks facing salary cap challenges, Lockett may become available for trade. This offers New York the reliable perimeter threat it currently lacks. Sure, this would be beneficial for the Seahawks amidst a transition period. Trading Lockett before June 1 could yield financial relief for them. For the Giants, securing Lockett might hinge on Seattle's willingness to share his salary or accept a late-round draft pick. This is particularly true if New York prioritizes other positions in the draft, such as quarterback or offensive tackle.

No. 1 pick to draft Caleb Williams, QB

Targeting the No. 1 pick to draft highly-touted quarterback prospect Caleb Williams presents the Giants with a transformative opportunity in the 2024 offseason. Yes, they cannot part ways with Jones until his dead-cap number decreases next year. That said, the chance to secure an elite quarterback is within reach. Sure, moving up hinges on the Bears retaining Justin Fields and entails significant costs. Still, it offers New York the choice between Williams or even Drake Maye while preempting divisional rival Washington Commanders.

Let's be foreal when we talking bout Caleb Williams bro.. pic.twitter.com/dVhrl6RbUb — Mace The Flip Flopper 😎 (@realmaceblack) January 25, 2024

With an additional second-round pick from the Leonard Williams trade, the Giants could assemble an enticing trade package without compromising future drafts. This proposition signifies a high-risk, high-reward strategy for the Giants. It opens up the chance to secure an elite young quarterback and leapfrog their divisional competitors. Caleb Williams emerges as the favored choice here. He is renowned for his electrifying style of play and ability to make big plays across all passing levels.

Looking Ahead

The New York Giants will enter the 2024 NFL offseason with a clear mandate for change. They must navigate the complexities of rebuilding and revitalizing their roster. With that in mind, they should target players like Tyler Lockett. The team should also leverage the opportunity to draft a promising quarterback such as Caleb Williams. These could serve as pivotal steps towards reclaiming competitiveness in the league.

With strategic trades and prudent draft selections, the Giants have the chance to reshape their identity. Making the right offseason decisions should reignite the passion of their fan base. These will not only shape the immediate future of the team but also set the trajectory for seasons to come.