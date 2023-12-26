The Eagles got the win but it was a tough game.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles finally ended their slump by defeating the New York Giants on the road on Monday, 33-25. While the win snapped their three-game losing skid, the reigning NFC champions still have plenty of issues to address, particularly in terms of ball security and discipline, as underscored by an ugly detail about that win revealed by OptaSTATS.

“The Eagles are the first team in NFL history to fumble 4+ times, commit 9+ penalties, allow a 65+ yard pick-6 and allow a 65+ yard TD pass all in the same game. They still ended up winning, 33-25.”

The Eagles had two turnovers in the Giants game but they could have easily accrued more. Boston Scott, Britain Covey, Kenneth Gainwell, and Hurts each had a fumble, with Scott losing the ball. Jalen Hurts also threw an interception while finishing with 301 passing yards and a touchdown on 24/38 completions. Fortunately for Hurts and the Eagles, Adoree Jackson's pick-six did not ultimately haunt them.

Jackson's touchdown off of his interception of Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter cut the Eagles' lead from 10 to just two.

Turnovers have been an ongoing issue for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL regular season. After 16 weeks of football, they are just 22nd in the NFL with 1.5 giveaways per contest. That's a big reason behind their negative turnover margin (-0.5) per contest this season.

Philadelphia also got called for nine penalties to just three by the Giants.

The Eagles are a talented team but talent alone can't get them to the top. As magnified in the Giants game, self-inflicted errors can put Philadelphia in an uncomfortable situation they shouldn't have been in in the first place.