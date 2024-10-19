The Green Bay Packers are among the few teams in the NFL that could be described as one player away that would stand to benefit from a trade deadline deal. They're well-documented as a young team, but that doesn't mean they're not serious contenders in the NFC and across the league. In a crowded and talented NFC North, extra help could go a long way toward securing a spot in the postseason.

Unfortunately, the Packers are not known for their trade deadline deals. They're known for trading away players in exchange for picks, not the other way around. Last year, they traded CB Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Bills in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. It's always been the Packers' modus operandi to build through the draft. However, some key positions could use an upgrade that coincides with available big-time trade deadline candidates.

So, even if only as a thought exercise, let's review a couple of hypothetical Packers trades that would put them in an even better position for a run at this year's Super Bowl.

Packers trade 2025 fourth-round for Jets DE Haason Reddick

Do the Packers need pass-rush help? It's a debatable position. The pass rush has been a team effort, as no player has more than three sacks (DT Devonte Wyatt). Green Bay's 16 sacks rank 12th in the NFL. The reality is the Packers are enjoying lots of scheme and coverage sacks. It's about keeping quarterbacks off-balance and disguising the play rather than a pure “our best guy beat their best guy.”

There are certainly merits to any approach. The Packers lead the league with 17 takeaways and a +9 turnover differential. If something is already a strength, a pass-rusher of Reddick's caliber would be a big difference-maker. Of course, the concerns about securing him to a long-term contract must be resolved before making a trade. But that question mark likely eases up the draft capital cost. For a big-time pass rusher like Maxx Crosby, an interested team might have to part with a much bigger piece like a second-round pick.

Reddick hits a happy medium price point for the cost-conscious Packers, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. The only concern is that the Packers already have Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. While both operate on a heavy rotation, does Green Bay want to effectively stop the development of Kinglsey Enagbare or Lukas Van Ness? Both young players are seeing nearly 50% of snaps every week, so while a big splash pass-rusher fits on practically any team, the Packers might prefer a defensive tackle, especially with Wyatt missing the last few games.

Packers trade 2025 fifth-round pick for Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots are in rebuilding mode with quarterback Drake Maye. With 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and 2022 third-round pick Marcus Jones as two of their top corners, the Patriots could move on from Jones. The 31-year-old corner was a borderline All-Pro the last couple years. PFF grades him at 63.3 this year but he was at 76.5 last season.

CB Keisean Nixon is a replacement-level player who gets picked on in coverage more often than not as teams shy away from Jaire Alexander. Adding a corner like Jones would also allow the Packers to use Javon Bullard more like a nickel corner rather than a third safety.

Cornerback is likely the Packers' most pressing need, as evidenced by the team's allowing 1,497 passing yards this season, the sixth-most. That's despite playing the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 2 and 3, two teams that struggled to pass the ball. A veteran presence like Jones would add a lot to a secondary that's pretty close to being something special.

