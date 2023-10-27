The Indianapolis Colts have had a rough last few weeks in the 2023 NFL season, with a devastating loss to the Cleveland Browns and a season-ending injury to quarterback Anthony Richardson. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Colts need to make some bold moves to save their season. In this article, we will discuss two potential trades that the Colts could make to turn their season around.

The Indianapolis Colts are currently one game away from moving up to the last AFC Wild Card position. However, there have been trade rumors circulating that indicate they might trade some of their players before the NFL trade deadline. This speculation arises from their subpar record and the unfortunate absence of their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, for the remainder of the season. Sure, the Colts may not be seen as strong contenders due to these challenges. Still, it's also not advisable for them to engage in a complete roster overhaul. That's given that they are just one game behind the final AFC Wild Card spot.

The Colts' loss to the Browns

The Colts suffered a crushing defeat to the Browns in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The final score was 39-38, with the Browns making some big plays in the end. The Colts' offense actually did well, with Gardner Minshew throwing for 305 yards. The defense, however, had a tough time. They gave up 67 yards on eight penalties. The loss dropped the Colts to 3-4 on the season and put their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Anthony Richardson's injury

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending injury in their Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. Richardson had been having a solid season up to that point, throwing for over 570 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Losing him is a huge blow to the Colts' offense. He was the driving force behind their passing attack. The Colts will now have to turn to their backup quarterbacks to try and salvage their season.

Here we will look at the two Colts trades to save the season after Anthony Richardson's injury and a devastating Browns loss.

Trade Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox, despite having accumulated 93 receptions in over five seasons, has fallen out of favor with the Colts coaching staff. He now finds himself as the third option on the depth chart. This decline in his status is even more surprising given that he played over 50 percent of the snaps in 2021 and 2022.

Furthermore, Alie-Cox's playing time in the 2023 season has significantly decreased. He has only seen the field for 30 percent of the offensive snaps. That is a career low for him. This is in contrast to the 51 percent of snaps he played last season, and it's worth noting that fellow tight end Jelani Woods has been unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Despite Woods' absence, Alie-Cox lags behind in catches and receiving yards among Colts tight ends. Kyle Granson and Drew Ogletree are currently outperforming him. He has posted four catches for 61 yards and one touchdown on six targets this season.

Mo Alie-Cox has one year left on his contract, but releasing him in 2024 would result in no dead cap money and a $5.9 million cap hit. Consequently, there is a strong possibility that Alie-Cox could be a prime candidate for release next offseason. The Colts should explore trading him to potentially receive a draft pick. That said, his trade value would depend on how much of his salary the Colts are willing to retain.

Mo Alie-Cox is coming off the game of his career in Week 4 🔥 📺: #INDvsBAL at 8:15pm ET on ESPN

📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/dqyljO9JcR — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2021

Trade Julian Blackmon

If the Colts receive a substantial offer for their playmaking safety, Julian Blackmon, they would have to seriously consider it. This consideration stems from the emergence of 2022 third-round pick Nick Cross. The team certainly wishes for him to integrate as a third safety due to his promising potential.

Cross started the first two games of his career in 2022 but saw limited defensive action thereafter. In the current season, he has played just 10 snaps on defense. This indicates that the Colts haven't actively sought more playing time for him.

Sure, trading Blackmon, who has started 38 games in his career, would not be ideal for the 2023 Colts. Still, they have a youthful secondary. Blackmon is in the final year of his rookie contract. He has also already matched career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and interceptions this season.

Nonetheless, if the Colts find themselves falling out of playoff contention after Week 8, they should consider trading Blackmon. This is especially true if they receive an attractive offer that includes a valuable package of draft picks.

Looking Ahead

In these potential trade scenarios involving Mo Alie-Cox and Julian Blackmon, the Indianapolis Colts face crucial decisions that could significantly impact the trajectory of their season and future. Sure, Alie-Cox's declining playing time and contract situation make him a prime candidate for trade or release. In addition, Blackmon's emergence as a playmaker and impending free agency offer a complex dilemma. The Colts must then weigh the present needs against the long-term potential. Their choices will be pivotal as they navigate the ever-competitive landscape of the NFL. The coming weeks will reveal whether these trades come to fruition and how they shape the Colts' path ahead.