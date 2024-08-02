The Miami Dolphins emerged as one of the most fun teams in the NFL last year. Head coach Mike McDaniel took their crew of track stars on offense and molded them into one of the best offenses in the NFL. Before they can attempt to run it back, however, the Dolphins have to finish building their roster. That includes diagnosing who on the fringes in the preseason is most deserving of making Miami's 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season.

Two of those players include Erik Ezukanma and Jody Fortson Jr.

Is WR Erik Ezukanma out of time?

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was one of the first draft picks Miami made in the McDaniel era back in 2022. Miami selected the former Texas Tech Red Raider in the fourth round. Upon his arrival with the Dolphins, Ezukanma immediately showed his skills in the preseason before his first NFL season. He put up 114 yards on six receptions in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He hasn't been able to translate those skills into regular-season action, however. In two years as a pro, Ezukanma has appeared in just three games and has one catch for just three yards. There are a few reasons why that is the case.

For one, he has been injured a lot in that span. That was especially the case in 2023 when a neck injury forced him to miss a lot of time.

He is currently hurt again, which is bad news considering the added competition Miami brought to that room. The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason and also used a sixth-round pick on underrated Virginia wideout Malik Washington. Those two, along with Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, are Ezukanma's primary competition this preseason to make the Dolphins' roster.

He cannot make the team if he can't practice and play, however. Ezukanma not only has to get healthy but he has to also perform in training camp. His odds of making this team dwindle exponentially if neither of those things take place.

Jody Fortson Jr. future with Dolphins in question

Miami also made some moves at tight end this offseason. The Dolphins inked Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal worth about $8.4 million during the offseason. He joins Durham Smythe, Miami's starter at the position last season, in the Dolphins' tight end room. Smith and Smythe are outstanding blockers in the run game who fit McDaniel's offense well.

The hope is that Smith can get more active in the passing game than Smythe was a year ago. Smythe only registered 35 receptions for 366 yards without scoring a touchdown despite playing at least 66% of Miami's snaps in all but one of their games last year. They have to get more out of that position through the air and Smith should give them that.

If, for whatever reason, Smith can't, then maybe Miami can get production out of Jody Fortson Jr. Fortson Jr. first latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs and debuted for them in 2021. He's played in 19 games in his NFL career and has 14 receptions for 155 yards. It isn't much but he does have four touchdowns in that span. For reference, Smythe has three in 95 games played.

Fortson Jr. is battling with Julian Hill for what could be the third and final tight end spot in Miami. Hill doesn't have much experience, as he had just six receptions for 48 yards in the 15 games he played as a rookie last season.

Fortson Jr.'s experience should give him the edge here. But, he has to prove to the Dolphins in the preseason he's worthy of being on their 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season. A strong showing likely gets him there. He'll be worth watching to see if he can make it on the right side of the Dolphins' roster bubble.