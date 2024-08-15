While the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens was an all-around impressive effort, with plenty of the team's key players turning in quality efforts, the game wasn't just about the top-tier talents locked into 53-man roster spots but instead the fringe guys who are looking to make waves and earn important roles.

Fortunately, there were a few younger players who were able to capitalize on their opportunity in a genuine way, and as a result, may have more important roles this fall than some might expect.

Could these two players, who mostly played on special teams last year, earn more expansive roles this fall? If they continue to turn in performances like they did against the Ravens, it's safe to say they might force Nick Sirianni's hand.

Two Eagles who improved their stock versus the Ravens

1. Patrick Johnson

Between the addition of Jaylex Hunt and the potential emergence of Nolan Smith after effectively spending his rookie season wearing a red shirt, it's understandable that some fans might have overlooked Patrick Johnson heading into his fourth professional season, but based on his play in camp and during the first preseason game, that's becoming harder and harder to do with each passing week.

Standing 6-foot-2, 248 pounds with decent measurables but truly elite change-of-direction abilities according to Mockdraftable, Johnson has played nearly three times as many snaps on special teams versus defense but suddenly has the potential to start fresh under Vic Fangio, who has made players out of less heralded performers like Andrew Van Gynkle, who had a big season in 2023 under the then-Dolphins DC after a down year in 2022.

Asked about playing for Fangio, his third defensive coordinator in as many years, during training camp, Johnson celebrated his new coach, as he enjoys what he's asking his defensive ends to do.

“You know, Vic's really taking control of the defensive room, which we love, so I feel like everybody's really understood their role and what it's going to take for the edges,” Johnson told reporters. “Just to speak just for us, just basically getting off the ball, being able to play physical, setting edges, understanding our jobs, and I feel like we've done a really good job of that, and it's been very detailed, which has been really good. So it hasn't really been not clear enough, so it's been able to play fast.”

Depending on how things shake out and which players are classified at what position in Fangio's defense, Johnson is, at best, a depth edge rusher/OLB for the Eagles this fall, with Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Smith, Hunt, and maybe even Brandon Graham – who may remain classified as a DE instead of OLB. Still, that doesn't mean he won't make the team and won't even earn an opportunity to shine for the team if his number gets called, as in the NFL, all it takes is a few good plays to earn a bigger role moving forward.

2. Britain Covey

Heading into the summer, some fans wondered if Britain Covey's roster spot could be vulnerable, as Ainias Smith was drafted to more or less take his spot. But, in a strange twist of fate, it looks like things went in the opposite direction, as not only is the Utah product now a borderline lock to make the 53-man roster, but he might actually play a role on offense, too.

After making plays both in camp and during the preseason debut against the Ravens, Sirianni was asked about what he's seen from Covey thus far, with the third-year pro going from four receptions in all of 2023 to four in Week 1 alone. His response? A mixture of preparation and good timing.

“Yeah, we been around Britain a long time. You can really see his ability when he has the ball in his hands. That’s what he does, right? The sure hands of how he catches punts, and then and his ability to maneuver around defenders in open space,” Sirianni told reporters.

“And that translates, when you look at a college guy, for instance, I look a lot at the yards after catch. That translates to how they’re going to be on the line of scrimmage, at the top of the route, translates to how their acceleration is.

“So we know Britain has a lot of good attributes, and he’s had a really nice camp. Not surprising to any of us. I don’t think there is anything more we’re learning about him because he’s been so consistently himself for the past two-plus years, and he’s helped us win a lot of football games.”

With no true WR3 on the roster heading into the 2024 NFL season, with Parris Campbell, John Ross, and Johnny Wilson all vying for playing time, it's encouraging to see Covey get chances to test his mettle on offense and that he is capitalizing on the opportunity. Considering his abilities as a return man, it makes sense that Covey could be a force on offense, too, especially on jet sweeps and screen passes where he could get an unobstructed chance to make plays in the open field.