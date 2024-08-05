The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go on a revenge tour in 2024. Philadelphia started the 2023 season on a hot streak, winning 10 of their first 11 games. However, they crumbled down the stretch and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Thankfully, the Eagles have a much stronger roster this season. In fact, one rookie wide receiver is already pushing for a starting job.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson has pushed his way into the competition for WR3 on the team. Wilson boasts a huge frame at 6'6″ 228lbs which makes him an ideal red zone target.

Wilson put in extra work this offseason and it is clearly showing dividends during training camp.

“I put in some work in the offseason with Jalen and some of the other guys, just building up those reps and that connection with everybody,” Wilson said. “It's been great getting some of those first-team reps and I'm just trying to keep on building day in, day out.”

The Eagles drafted Johnny Wilson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He will compete with Parris Campbell, John Ross, and Britain Covey for the third wide receiver spot in the starting lineup.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are cemented as the team's starting pair.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gives honest reaction to the addition of Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is one of the offseason additions that could totally change the Eagles offense in 2024.

Philadelphia had a strong run game in 2023 thanks to an elite offensive line and the combination of D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts himself. However, Barkley is a much better runner than Swift.

QB Jalen Hurts shared his honest opinion on the Barkley addition during a recent interview at Eagles training camp.

“Just how explosive he is,” Hurts said, per NFL Network. “He’s a very smart player, very eager to learn, great communicator. And that’s all you can ask for, you know. I’m just excited to see him build into the role he’ll play for us. And I know he’s excited to be here and be in this division.”

Barkley has been a productive running back in a tough situation in New York. Eagles fans have huge expectations for Barkley now that he is not the focal point of an offense like he was with the Giants.

Barkley also adds value in the passing game, which makes the Eagles offense even more dangerous.