With the 2024 season getting closer, the Houston Texans are looking for the right fit for their 53-man roster. Also, they're trying to sort out the guys who aren’t getting enough things done. But two roster hopefuls improved their stock after Saturday’s NFL preseason win over the Giants.

Included in the mix was wide receiver John Metchie III, who turned in a terrific performance as the Texans ran past the Giants by a score of 28-10. A step in the right direction also came from running back Cam Akers.

Texans WR John Metchie III trying to make cut

A former second-round pick (No. 44 overall in 2022), Metchie finished with six catches (on seven targets) for 68 yards. Also, he had a touchdown reception of three yards from Case Keenum to break a tie and put the Texans up for good.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walked away from the game impressed with Metchie’s performance, according to Sports Illustrated.

“For Metchie, I think he did a really nice job today, just catching the football, making some big-time plays for us,” Ryans said. “It's exciting to see Metchie make those plays. I think nobody is more fired up than all of his teammates.

“You see the other receivers and to see their genuine excitement for him when he makes those plays and just the entire team as a whole is pulling for him to do well and he did a really nice job today. That's why I think you play the preseason games. That's why you have training camp practices is to see guys continue to grow, get better and shine when the opportunity comes and Metchie had a really nice day today.”

Metchie missed all of 2022 after being diagnosed with leukemia. Last year, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Metchie didn’t see much action at the receiver position. He totaled 16 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns.

Support comes from QB C.J. Stroud, too

Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud also chimed in on Metchie’s efforts.

“Metchie's been working really hard. He's a great friend of mine, somebody I have a lot of love for,” Stroud said. “It's just exciting for him to be able to put all his talents on display. I'm really excited for him. I think he's going to be a great addition to our team and to be able to have him fully healthy and feeling back in football shape. I'm very excited for him. It's only just beginning for him.”

But for Metchie to make the team, he may have to elbow his way into a roster spot. Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell form a tough trio in the starting lineup. Robert Woods and Noah Brown are in the mix for playing time while receivers like Steven Sims and Ben Skowronek could carry special teams weight.

Earlier this summer, Ryans talked about the improvements Metchie made, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“You talk about a guy that’s improved a lot throughout these OTAs and minicamp, Metchie has shown up,” Ryans said. “He’s looking more explosive this second time around.”

Perhaps the best news for Metchie is he could easily land with another team if the Texans don’t keep him around. Some teams are woefully thin at the receiver position, and it’s conceivable Metchie could be a key backup — if not even a potential starter — for wideout hungry teams.

What does RB Cam Akers need to do?

Coming off two Achilles injuries, Akers must first prove he’s up to the rigors of life as an NFL running back. But the 25-year-old has a chance to surpass Dameon Pierce and grab the backup running back spot on a very good Texans offensive unit.

Against the Giants he carried six times for 29 yards — compared to four carries for five yards for Pierce — but more importantly he looked solid and strong doing it.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Akers has been impressive, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It is easy to see Cam is familiar with the outside zone scheme,” Slowik said. “When he was in L.A. and Minnesota, they both did something pretty similar to what we do. So, there is not a lot of conversation with him (about) how to run zone in general.

“”We have had to talk about other run schemes we do. We ran gap, we ran a lot of other stuff that he has had to adjust to a little bit, but he wants to know it all. He is thirsty for knowledge. (And) he wants to make sure that when we put him in he is doing the right thing. He really wants to do anything he can to help us.”

And the preseason games have benefitted Akers because he’s been showing the physicality remains in his game.

“The way he has gone out, the way he has made plays, he has made people miss in space, he has been at the right spot. He has had I think almost no mental mistakes, maybe one. But extremely reliable you see all of that.”