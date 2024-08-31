The Chicago Sky have endured a rough stretch during the second half of the 2024 WNBA season. Since returning from the Olympic break, the Sky have lost five straight games. Two of those games were without the team's leading scorer Chennedy Carter after an unknown ailment held her out. Chicago learned two key things during Carter's absence that will help them get back on track.

1. The Sky must have a dynamic guard scorer

On Aug. 27., the Sky canceled practice due to multiple players being sick, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. GM Jeff Pagilocca said the team was testing for COVID-19 as a precaution. The next day, Chennedy Carter landed on the Sky's injury report due to “health and safety protocols.” As a result, she missed the subsequent Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever games.

It is no secret that Carter is the Sky's most dynamic scorer, both at the guard position and on the team as a whole. Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Chicago's wing scorers did what they could to fill the void, but Carter's absence showed they needed a reliable guard to have a great chance at success.

Carter's impact goes beyond her 17.3 points per game. When Chicago's offense stalls or the combination of Reese and Cardoso cannot get things going inside, Carter tends to save the day with her exceptional shot creation. She can slash to the rim with ease and make pull-up mid-range shots when needed. Outside of Lindsay Allen's efforts, the Sky have failed to make up for Carter's contributions.

If Chicago wants to keep their offensive game honest, they need a guard who can be a reliable shot-creator. This will be important in the short term during the team's attempt to snap their losing streak and in the long term.

2. Chicago's wings are equally important to the team's success

Diamond DeShields began the year as the Sky's starting small forward and showed promise, averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 steals through her first four games. The fact she has contributed is a testament to her improved health and work ethic. However, her scoring averages took a dive, which prompted Teresa Weatherspoon to bring her off the bench.

Chicago has been searching for a wing that can complement their rookie frontcourt and provide support for Chennedy Carter. When Carter was out of the lineup against the Mystics and Fever, the importance of a wing who could score and defend at a high level was further brought to light. Thankfully, Michaela Onyenwere is stepping up and answering the call.

After not playing much to start the season, Oneyenwere has earned the starting small forward spot. The Sky may have lost their last two games, but Onyenwere showed she is a valuable piece. She scored 15 points against the Mystics and followed the performance up with a season-high 20 points on a 50 percent three-point shooting clip versus the Fever.

A wing like Onyenwere makes Chicago's offense more well-balanced and makes life easier for the team's primary contributors. Onyenwere and the other wings can only do so much, but if they can play at high level once Carter comes back, the Sky will be in good hands.

Chicago's cold streak is coming at the wrong time. Nevertheless, they retain the eighth spot in the WNBA standings. If they can hold on for two more weeks, they will make the WNBA Playoffs and have a chance to make noise.