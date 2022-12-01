Published December 1, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 3 min read

We’ve reached Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football, and the fantasy playoffs are fast approaching. Every week is a must-win for managers looking to lock up a playoff spot. That brings us to the Week 13 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for fantasy football.

Which players should be slotted in which group?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for Week 13.

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The second-year signal-caller has been nothing short of remarkable lately. After a less-than-stellar rookie campaign, Lawrence and the Jaguars are firing on all cylinders. Averaging 20.87 points per game since Week 9, Lawrence is a great starting option against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the single-highest points to opposing QBs in the 2022 NFL season. While matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets in Week 16 and Week 17 are suboptimal, fantasy managers looking for a boost ahead of the playoffs should look no further than Lawrence.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

While fantasy consistency has been hard to come by this year, Goff has four top-15 performances in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday presents another opportunity for Goff and the Lions’ offense to pop off against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that surrenders the seventh-highest points per game to QBs this season. Want to know what else makes Goff an appealing option? Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is looking as though he is on the cusp of making his NFL debut after recovering from an ACL injury. Be sure to keep up with the news as we learn more information about Williams’ health, although Goff still warrants consideration regardless of the first-year wideout’s availability.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last week’s performance against the Houston Texans displayed a quiet outing from Tagovailoa, though the Dolphins achieved such a large lead early in the game that his efforts were unneeded. That said, the former Alabama gunslinger has been electric since Week 8, averaging 23.16 points in that span. The San Francisco 49ers pose a tough challenge, allowing the sixth-fewest points per game to opposing QBs in 2022, but that should not dissuade fantasy managers from rolling out the QB9 in points per game this year. With weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in tow, it would be unwise to let the matchup scare them off.

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last we saw the former Houston Texans quarterback, he finished 2020 as the QB5 overall in fantasy. However, it is vital that fantasy managers remember that Watson has not played a regular-season snap of professional football in nearly two years. Now with the Browns, it is anyone’s guess as to how the controversial signal-caller will perform in his return to the gridiron. Plus, for as bad as the Texans’ defense has been this year, they are a unit that typically does not let up a ton of points to quarterbacks in fantasy, surrendering 12.6 per game on average. Watson may prove to be a league-winning type of player once he gets his feet under him, but immediately trusting him in lineups in Week 13 feels misguided.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

First and foremost, unless a reasonable alternative exists for fantasy managers who roster Jackson, he should be started in lineups. That said, Jackson has not been a bonafide top-five option in 2022. After a blazing start through the first three weeks, Jackson has put forth a quietly disappointing 17.19 points per game en route to being the QB14 overall since Week 4. To make matters worse, the Ravens are set to square off against a Denver Broncos defense that is the second-toughest matchup this season. Jackson will likely provide somewhat of a safe scoring floor with his rushing output, although without much of a ceiling, managers in need of upside and a big win to advance their chances ahead of the fantasy playoffs could justifiably consider other options.