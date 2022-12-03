Published December 3, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 3 min read

We’ve reached Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football, and as always, picking the right tight end could be crucial to fantasy success. That means fantasy football managers could use some advice with the Week 12 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.

Who should be in your lineup and who should be on your bench?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em tight ends list for Week 13 action.

Week 13 Start’ Em: Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Although consistent production has been hard to come by, Conklin has been an effective tight end in games without quarterback Zach Wilson under center. To date, the offseason signee is the TE11 overall in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring, averaging 8.6 points per game. In Week 13, the Jets are set to face Conklin’s former team, the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the eight-most points per game to tight ends this season. This matchup sets up nicely for fantasy success and a fun revenge game for the tight end.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

A late touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 bailed out fantasy managers frustrated by Moreau, who only managed to haul in three of his seven targets for 33 yards. Since Week 7, Moreau ranks as the TE9 overall in PPR scoring and is set to face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that ranks as the ninth-easiest fantasy matchup for tight ends in the 2022 NFL season. Additionally, with tight end Darren Waller anticipating a return from IR soon, this week will be the last chance fantasy managers have to take advantage of the easy streaming option of Moreau.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Much like Conklin, Engram has not been a remarkably consistent contributor for fantasy managers this season, though he has tallied four top-12 finishes in 2022. Another may be on the horizon as the Jaguars are set to go up against a Detroit Lions that has been wrecked by tight ends this year, allowing the ninth-most yards to the position in 2022 in addition to seven touchdowns. Those needing a streamer could give Engram a look in Week 13 action.

Week 13 Sit’ Em: Tight Ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

After a painfully slow start to the 2022 season, Kmet has been on a roll since Week 8, finishing as the TE2 overall in that period with 13.3 PPR points per game. Unfortunately, a Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers might put a damper on the recent success. The Packers have allowed the fewest yards to the opposing tight end this season, making for a tough matchup. As a result, Kmet is best viewed as a touchd0wn-dependant option with no guarantee of yielding good output without finding the end zone.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

On the flip side of this matchup, Tonyan finds himself against a Bears’ defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest yards to tight ends. Additionally, the recent success of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has diminished the looks Tonyan has seen coming his way. Since Week 10, Tonyan has a putrid 9.8% target share, ranking fifth on the Packers in that time, according to 4for4. As a result, those looking to stream the tight end position would be better served looking elsewhere.