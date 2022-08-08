2022 NFL Odds: San Francisco 49ers over/under win total prediction

The San Francisco 49ers made some moves to try and get over the hump in a division that featured the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It’s time to pay attention to FanDuel’s 2022 over-under win totals, including the 49ers’ over/under win total.

The 49ers are coming off a 10-7 season with plenty of highs and lows. They entered 2021 as one of the favorites to make the playoffs and stumbled through injuries and a bad start that included ugly losses at home to the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. However, they ultimately found their footing toward the latter part of the season and snuck into the playoffs. San Francisco then upended the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round before upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the divisional round before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Now, the 49ers are locked and loaded and bringing the heat with Trey Lance, who takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo. Additionally, Kyle Shanahan returns as the head coach and is still searching for that elusive ring. He is 43-44 as coach of the 49ers, including 4-2 in the playoffs. However, Shanahan has produced mixed results, unable to get the 49ers consistently into the playoffs. DeMarco Ryans returns as the defensive coordinator after fielding the third-best overall defense. Also, Brian Griese joins as the quarterbacks’ coach. Can he help Lance produce accurate results?

Here are the 2022 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 NFL Odds: 49ers Over/Under Win Total Odds

Why The 49ers Will Win 10 Games

San Francisco has plenty of talent. Also, they have less competition in the division, with the Seattle Seahawks sending Russell Wilson away. Returning at running back will be Elijah Mitchell. He ran for 963 yards, a 49ers rookie record, and also produced five touchdowns. Additionally, the 49ers drafted Ty Davis-Price, who can bring physicality at the goal line. Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Jamycal Hasty return as depth pieces. The 49ers have above-average blocking, thanks to Trent Williams. Thus, he is blocking the left side, allowing lanes to open.

The 49ers re-signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year $71.5 million extension. The star receiver produced 77 receptions for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. Subsequently, he also had a league-leading 18.2 yards per catch. Samuel rushed for eight touchdowns, displaying his versatility. Additionally, San Francisco brings back Brandon Ayuk, who had five touchdowns and 826 yards. Ayuk has showcased some great chemistry in camp with Lance. Of course, big tight end George Kittle returns. Kittle had six touchdowns and 910 yards in 2021.

Nick Bosa leads the defense and produced 15.5 sacks last year. Consequently, he is an elite rusher and finds ways to get the quarterback off the edge. Arik Armstead provides the force inside. Meanwhile, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Areez Al-Shaair are among the best talent the game has in the middle, preventing any plays from forming. Likewise, Warner produced 137 tackles last season.

The 49ers will win ten games because they have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL. Additionally, they have a new exciting quarterback that can finally get them over the hump. Their schedule is favorable early in the season, and it will help them get far.

Why The 49ers Won’t Win 10 Games

Is Trey Lance the answer? Lance has accuracy issues, and many have documented this in practice and his two performances last year. Likewise, Lance had his first real action against the Arizona Cardinals and failed miserably last season, injuring himself in the process.

Can the running game sustain itself? Last season, San Francisco relied too heavily on Samuel to run the ball because their running game was injured or inefficient. Is Mitchell ready to take the next step? San Francisco needs to know they have running backs that can pull their own weight. Then, there is George Kittle. He is one of the top tight ends in the NFL. However, Kittle has been unable to stay healthy for a full 17-game season. He missed some time last season due to injury. Thus, Kittle must remain healthy, as the offense often lives or dies with him.

Will the secondary blow plays this season? The 49ers acquired Charvarius Ward in the offseason as the newest safety. Additionally, San Francisco is confident it will have the playmakers to prevent big plays. The defense must show that it can prevent elite receivers from burning them.

The 49ers will not win ten games because they will succumb to the usual injuries. Additionally, Lance will struggle in his first season, and the running game will stall, causing Shanahan to panic. It does not help that the 49ers face the entire AFC West, their division, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

Final 49ers Win Total Prediction

Barring injuries, it could be a great season in the Bay Area. The 49ers start the year in Chicago before hosting the Seattle Seahawks. Aside from the Denver Broncos in Week 3, there aren’t many intimidating opponents early. San Francisco is prepared for a big season and has Super Bowl aspirations. They will win 10 games.

Final 49ers Win Total Prediction: Over 9.5 (-115)