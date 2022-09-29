Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 250 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens face-off in a potential playoff preview, while the Kansas Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to rebound from them their defeats in Week 3), betting locks of the week (Blake is going with the Green Bay Packers (-10) to crush the visiting New England Patriots without Mac Jones (or will he play?), while Dillon is banking on the Detroit Lions to cover a 4.5 spread against the Washington Commanders), and upsets of the week (the Atlanta Falcons are sneaky home underdogs against the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants (-3.5) might be too heavy of favorites as they host the defensively sound Chicago Bears and their red-hot rushing attack led by Khalil Herbert).

NFL Week 4 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon MIA @ CIN Bengals Bengals MIN @ NO Vikings Vikings CLE @ ATL Falcons Browns WSH @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys SEA @ DET Lions Lions TEN @ IND Colts Titans CHI @ NYG Giants Bears JAX @ PHI Eagles Eagles NYJ @ PIT Steelers Steelers BUF @ BAL Bills Bills LAC @ HOU Chargers Chargers ARI @ CAR Cardinals Cardinals NE @ GB Packers Packers DEN @ LV Raiders Raiders KC @ TB Chiefs Chiefs LAR @ SF 49ers Rams Record 26-21 24-23

NFL Week 3 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon PIT @ CLE Browns Browns HOU @ CHI Bears Texans LV @ TEN Titans Raiders KC @ IND Chiefs Chiefs BUF @ MIA Bills Bills DET @ MIN Vikings Vikings BAL @ NE Ravens Ravens CIN @ NYJ Bengals Bengals PHI @ WSH Eagles Eagles NO @ CAR Saints Saints JAX @ LAC Chargers Chargers LAR @ ARI Rams Rams ATL @ SEA Seahawks Falcons GB @ TB Bucs Bucs SF @ DEN 49ers 49ers DAL @ NYG Cowboys Giants

