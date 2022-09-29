fbpx
2022 NFL Week 4 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 250 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, including their games of the week (the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens face-off in a potential playoff preview, while the Kansas Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to rebound from them their defeats in Week 3), betting locks of the week (Blake is going with the Green Bay Packers (-10) to crush the visiting New England Patriots without Mac Jones (or will he play?), while Dillon is banking on the Detroit Lions to cover a 4.5 spread against the Washington Commanders), and upsets of the week (the Atlanta Falcons are sneaky home underdogs against the Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants (-3.5) might be too heavy of favorites as they host the defensively sound Chicago Bears and their red-hot rushing attack led by Khalil Herbert).

NFL Week 4 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon
MIA @ CIN Bengals Bengals
MIN @ NO Vikings Vikings
CLE @ ATL Falcons Browns
WSH @ DAL Cowboys Cowboys
SEA @ DET Lions Lions
TEN @ IND Colts Titans
CHI @ NYG Giants Bears
JAX @ PHI Eagles Eagles
NYJ @ PIT Steelers Steelers
BUF @ BAL Bills Bills
LAC @ HOU Chargers Chargers
ARI @ CAR Cardinals Cardinals
NE @ GB Packers Packers
DEN @ LV Raiders Raiders
KC @ TB Chiefs Chiefs
LAR @ SF 49ers Rams
Record 26-21 24-23

