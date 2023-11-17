Ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

As we progress into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are faced with crucial decisions regarding their lineups. No need to fret – we're here to provide valuable insights to help you navigate through these challenging choices. Explore this article to discover information about four Kickers poised for a start and three that you might consider benching in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Who would have thought, at the start of the season, that fantasy football owners would be without Matt Gay and Blake Grupe in Week 11? Yet, here we are, with Grupe, Gay, and Younghoe Koo being legitimate bye-week losses. Fortunately, our Week 11 fantasy kicker rankings can guide you through these challenging times for the often vexing kicker position on your roster.

Regrettably, the NFL schedule-makers persist in delivering blows related to kickers in the fantasy world. There are only two true indoor games on the schedule (Bears @ Lions, Cardinals @ Texans), along with one in an open-air stadium with a roof (Seahawks @ Rams). Despite the surprisingly favorable conditions in the first two weeks of November, we all know that can change in an instant.

Ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Kickers to Start in Week 11

Brandon McManus, JAC (vs TEN)

In the Jaguars' recent blowout loss, Brandon McManus contributed the only points with a 37-yard field goal. He has an impressive 18 of 20 on field-goal attempts this season and a perfect record on extra points. As such, McManus remains a reliable option. Despite a modest three fantasy points last week, he's poised for a rebound in a favorable matchup against the Titans. Only one kicker has failed to score at least eight fantasy points against them, making McManus a solid choice.

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs NYJ)

Tyler Bass, after making both extra points in the last game, faces the Jets in Week 11. Having successfully converted 12 of 15 field goals and all 28 extra points this season, he is a consistent performer. In a previous encounter with the Jets in Week 1, Bass made three field goals and an extra point. This makes him a promising option for the upcoming matchup.

Jake Elliott, PHI (@ KC)

Jake Elliott is known for his fantasy football prowess. He has reached double-digit fantasy football points in six of nine games this season. With the Eagles coming off a bye week, he might be available on the waiver wire. Given the anticipated high-scoring nature of the matchup against the Chiefs, Elliott is a recommended start for Week 11.

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs PIT)

Dustin Hopkins stands out as one of the most consistent kickers this season. He has scored no fewer than eight fantasy football points in any game. With three instances of scoring 13 or more points, including the previous week, he remains a reliable option. His consistency makes him a trustworthy choice for fantasy football managers.

Start ‘Em: Matt Prater, ARI (@ HOU) and Nick Folk, TEN (@ JAC)

Kickers to Sit in Week 11

Jason Myers, SEA (@ LAR)

Despite being a top fantasy football kicker last season, Myers' performance in 2023 has been less impressive. Sure, he is coming off his best game of the season. Still, his tendency to provide six points or fewer regularly suggests a lack of reliability. Considering the boom-or-bust nature of his performances, it's advisable to steer clear of Myers in Week 11.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ SF)

McLaughlin's recent track record includes scoring eight fantasy football points or fewer in four of the last five games. Additionally, concerns arise regarding his offense's ability to move the ball consistently against the formidable San Francisco defense. Given these factors, it's recommended to avoid starting McLaughlin in Week 11.

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ CAR)

Yes, Aubrey seemed promising earlier in the season. However, his value has declined as the Cowboys' offense excels near the end zone. Since Week 5, he has consistently scored eight fantasy football points or fewer, with the possibility of limited field goal chances in games dominated by touchdowns. Fantasy football managers are advised to explore other options for Week 11.

Sit 'em: Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CLE) and Daniel Carlson, LV (@ MIA)

Looking Ahead

As Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season unfolds, the decision-making process for fantasy football managers becomes crucial in shaping their lineups. The insights provided on kickers to start and sit aim to assist in navigating the complexities of player choices. Whether relying on the reliability of consistent performers like Brandon McManus and Dustin Hopkins or considering the favorable matchups for Tyler Bass and Jake Elliott, strategic decisions are key. Conversely, caution is advised when dealing with kickers like Jason Myers, Chase McLaughlin, and Brandon Aubrey. Their recent performances raise concerns. As fantasy football managers prepare for the upcoming matchups, a thoughtful approach to roster selection can make a significant impact on success in Week 11.