Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL, but the comeback stories of players returning from them are always amazing. We’re enthusiastic to share our NFL odds series and make a 2024-2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year prediction and pick.

Joe Flacco won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022 after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs after taking over for an injured Deshaun Watson. Before him, it was Geno Smith. One of the former winners is on this list. We will evaluate him and the five others with the highest odds of winning this season.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Aaron Rodgers: +200

Joe Burrow: +230

Kirk Cousins: +430

Anthony Richardson: +750

Nick Chubb: +1500

Daniel Jones: +1800

Why Aaron Rodgers Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Aaron Rodgers and his career with the New York Jets came to a stunning halt when he tore his ACL on the first drive of the game. Sadly, the world saw one of the greatest quarterbacks over the last two decades crumble to the turf at the Meadowlands with all hope sucked out of the stadium.

Rodgers looks to make his comeback. However, the one thing that could stop him is Father Time. Rodgers will be 40 years old. Does he have one more fantastic season left, and can he return from an awful injury? The first few games will be telling.

Why Joe Burrow Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021. Now, he must try and come back again after another injury-filled season. Burrow suffered a right calf strain on July 27, 2023, which put a significant damper on his preparation for the 2023 season. Then, he re-aggravated the injury in Week 2. Things stopped when Burrow suffered a right wrist injury on November 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, this ended any chances of a good season for Burrow.

Burrow has come back from a severe injury before. Because of this, he is a favorite to win this award. If Rodgers cannot claim it, we believe Burrows has the best chance.

Why Kirk Cousins Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Kirk Cousins tore his right chilies in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Sadly, this ended a promising season in which he had passed for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Cousins will be 36 years old this season. Therefore, it will be that much tougher for him to win it.

Cousins must stay healthy and provide the numbers we are accustomed to seeing from him. Next, he must lead the Atlanta Falcons to an NFC South title.

Why Anthony Richardson Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion in Week 2, but he came back from it. Eventually, he would go down for the season with an A/C joint sprain. Richardson is talented. If he can prevent himself from taking big hits, Richardson can set the league on fire and become one of the better quarterbacks.

Richardson has a good chance of winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award if he can make Year 2 an amazing season and produce results similar to those of CJ Stroud.

Why Nick Chubb Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Nick Chubb had the most horrific injury in a long time when he tore the PCL, MCL, and LCL in his left knee. Sadly, a promising season ended on Monday Night Football. Chubb is still out and will miss the first four weeks of the season. Therefore, it will be challenging for him to win this award. Chubb must explode out of the gate. That might be unlikely.

Why Daniel Jones Could Win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Daniel Jones went down with a neck injury and a torn ACL. While he was not having a good season, it still ended one of the worst seasons a quarterback could have. Jones was solid in 2022. Therefore, there is hope he can bounce back from this setback. If Jones can replicate what he did in 2022, he can steal this award.

Final NFL Comeback Player of the Year Prediction & Pick

Burrow is our MVP pick, but that might not be enough for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Meanwhile, Cousins might produce decent results, but it might not be what warrants the award. Richardson could dazzle, but can he learn to make better passes? If he is not ready, Chubb may not suit up for at least the sixth game. Likewise, Jones is not an elite quarterback. If Rodgers can dazzle and produce similar results to what he did in his MVP seasons, then he might win the award based on that alone. We’re digging Rodgers.

Final NFL Comeback Player of the Year Prediction & Pick: Aaron Rodgers: +200