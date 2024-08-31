ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL season is about to start, and we are evaluating several NFL MVP candidates. We’re here to share our NFL odds series and make a 2024-2025 NFL MVP prediction and pick while evaluating their chances.

Lamar Jackson was the NFL MVP last season after passing 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 148 times for 821 yards and five scores. Now, six other contenders have higher odds over Jackson of winning them. We are here to look at them and evaluate them.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFL MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes: +450

Josh Allen: +800

CJ Stroud: +1000

Joe Burrow: +1000

Jordan Love: +1400

Jalen Hurts: +1400

Why Patrick Mahomes Could Win NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes is probably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Amazingly, he is coming off his second consecutive Super Bowl win and third in five seasons. Mahomes has a supporting cast, and he has helped turn them into better players and make memories. Now, he hopes to take his game to the next level and deliver exceptional results while leading the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

Mahomes had a “down year” by his standards, passing for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. While these numbers were not nearly as great as he had in previous seasons, Mahomes still did enough to help the Chiefs secure their eighth consecutive division title. Overall, he can shred a defense on any given day, and his talent for elevating players around him is second to none. His supporting cast this season will include the return of running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Rashee Rice, and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes will also get a new wide receiver in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Xavier Worthy.

Why Josh Allen Could Win NFL MVP

Josh Allen is one of the best overall players in the NFL. However, there will be some hurdles to get past. One hurdle will include losing Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Who will he throw to? Dalton Kincaid is one option. The tight end had 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns last season. Ultimately, there is a chance he could take that next step and become the “Kelce” to Allen’s “Mahomes.”

Allen also had a “down year” by his standards, passing for 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. Furthermore, he rushed 111 times for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Allen will have some new players to adjust to, including 33rd pick Keon Coleman and veterans Chase Claypool and Curtis Samuel. Significantly, he will be good enough to overcome these changes.

Why CJ Stroud Could Win NFL MVP

CJ Stroud had an exceptional rookie season and now will look to take that next step in Year 2. Amazingly, the potential to explode is higher than ever, especially with the return of wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Moreover, the Texans traded for Diggs and now will have a three-headed monster for the young quarterback to pass to. Stroud will also have Joe Mixon at running back to spell him whenever he needs another playmaker to get out into space. Don’t forget about tight end Dalton Schultz, who will also be a significant factor in this offense.

Stroud passed for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season while rushing 39 times for 167 yards and three scores. Now, the opportunity to be exceptional is higher than ever, and Stroud will look to make his mark on the NFL>

Why Joe Burrow Could Win NFL MVP

Joe Burrow was not as good last season, as injuries derailed him. Regardless, he still finished with 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. If Burrow can stay healthy, he can put himself into the MVP consideration. Look what he did in 2022 when he passed for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The potential is there for more.

Why Jordan Love Could Win NFL MVP

Jordan Love started the season slowly and then quickly exploded over the second half. Substantially, he would finish the season by leading the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs. Then, Love led a major upset of the Dallas Cowboys, shellacking them in front of a stunned crowd at AT&T Stadium before nearly defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the next round.

Love finished with 4,159 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Likewise, he rushed 50 times for 247 yards and four scores. Love has all his weapons returning, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks. Additionally, he gets a new running back with Josh Jacobs signing with the Packers. If Love can evolve and take the next step, he can cement himself as an NFL MVP contender.

Why Jalen Hurts Could Win NFL MVP

Jalen Hurts stumbled a little last season. Yet, he still finished with 3,858 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Love also rushed 157 times for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hurts will retain his weapons, as AJ Brown, Devonte Smith, and Dallas Goedert. Also, Saquon Barkley is his new running back. But he lost Jason Kelce, as the veteran center retired after 13 seasons.

Final NFL MVP Prediction & Pick

The popular pick is Mahomes. But he struggled last season, even with solid weapons available. Allen lost his weapons and may take a step back. Burrow and Stroud have the highest upside of all these quarterbacks. Remember, the MVP winner is usually someone new, except the back-to-back from Aaron Rodgers a few seasons ago. Burrow will stay upright this season and make some magic for the Bengals while securing the MVP.

Final NFL MVP Prediction & Pick: Joe Burrow: +1000