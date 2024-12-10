The 2024 college football regular season has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and now it's time for the postseason. This year’s bowl season promises to be different, thanks to the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Of course, that also means it’s time for bowl predictions.

The New Year’s Six bowls remain part of the festivities, but now they’re integrated into the playoff format, starting with the quarterfinals. The top four seeds—No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State, and No. 4 Arizona State—have already earned first-round byes, while their opponents will be decided in the opening round.

Beyond the playoff games, there are still 40-plus other bowl matchups featuring teams that earned their postseason eligibility with six or more wins during the regular season.

With all that in mind, let’s dive into our 2024 college football bowl predictions.

Let’s bowl!

CFP first-round – No. 10 Indiana @ No. 7 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish get to host the first playoff game in the new era of college football. That's enough excitement all on it's own. Though the Hoosiers won't be too far away and unfamiliar with the elements of the cold, they won't be able to temper the Irish on their own turf

CFP Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Indiana 12

CFP first-round – No. 11 SMU @ No. 6 Penn State

Penn State has officially declared this game a White Out at Beaver Stadium, which is one of the most exciting aspects of this first-round matchup. SMU narrowly survived the committee’s judgment after falling to Clemson in the ACC title game. Now, the Mustangs face a daunting challenge heading into a raucous and likely frigid environment—far from the warm confines of Dallas, Texas, they’re accustomed to.

CFP Prediction: Penn State 40, SMU 20

CFP first-round – No. 12 Clemson @ No. 5 Texas

Ranked No. 16, Clemson secured the No. 12 seed by winning the ACC title, even though they didn’t receive a first-round bye. The Tigers now head to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns in their first-ever meeting. This matchup feels ripe for an upset, as Clemson may have caught fire at just the right time. Meanwhile, Texas could still be reeling from its second loss to Georgia, a major letdown in the SEC Championship. It’s worth noting that Texas hasn’t been invincible at home this season, as demonstrated in their first meeting with Georgia.

CFP Prediction: Clemson 19, Texas 15

CFP first-round – No. 9 Tennessee @ No. 8 Ohio State

Ohio State still has top to bottom, arguably, the best roster in college football. Many will be watching this one to see if the Buckeyes have a hangover from their upset loss to Michigan. If this one were in Knoxville and Neyland Stadium, I'd say if you were a Buckeyes fan to be worried. This one could be close, however.

CFP Prediction: Ohio State 23, Tennessee 20

Cricket Celebration Bowl – Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

To kick off the bowl game season, it's Deion Sanders' former team, Jackson State against South Carolina State. We'll go with the SWAC champions on this one, who outscored their opponents 316-127 this season.

Bowl Game Prediction: Jackson State 41, South Carolina State 28

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl – South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Major Applewhite gets his first bowl game win as head coach of the Jaguars, in what is practically a home game for South Alabama.

Bowl Game Prediction: South Alabama 35, Western Michigan 21

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl – No. 25 Memphis vs. West Virginia

Just how will West Virginia respond after the firing of head coach Neal Brown? However that may be, it won't be against an easy opponent. Memphis won 10 games, finishing fourth in the AAC this season and was a projected Group of Five favorite to make the College Football Playoff in preseason projections.

Bowl Game Prediction: Memphis 38, West Virginia 19

Boca Raton Bowl – Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Both of these teams have the firepower to make this one an under the radar must-see bowl game to watch. James Madison ends the season on a good note after losing their last two games.

Bowl Game Prediction: James Madison 38, Western Kentucky 34

Art of Sport LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

UNLV has just had two of its best seasons in school history under Barry Odom. However, Odom is now off to Purdue, leaving the Rebels to find their next head coach. Cal, hoping to have its inspirational quarterback leader back in Fernando Mendoza. The Golden Bears earn their first winning season since 2019, winning their seventh game in LA Bowl.

Bowl Game Prediction: Cal 22, UNLV 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Even though Sam Houston won six of its final eight games, the team faces significant challenges in its first FBS bowl game. Playing under interim head coach Brad Cornelsen adds to the adversity. Meanwhile, Clay Helton’s experienced Georgia Southern squad appears better positioned to handle the moment and should leave New Orleans with a victory.

Bowl Game Prediction: Georgia Southern 32, Sam Houston 14

StaffDNA Cure Bowl – Ohio vs. Jacksonville State



Rich Rodriguez is back in a bowl game with Jacksonville State for the second consecutive season, leading the team to another 9-4 finish and a Conference USA title. Meanwhile, Ohio had a strong year, finishing 10-3 and riding a six-game winning streak that included capturing the MAC title. The big question for the Bobcats is whether they can maintain their momentum while transitioning from head coach Tim Albin.

Bowl Game Prediction: Jacksonville State, 33, Ohio 30

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Tulane vs. Florida

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators weren't expected to be playing in a bowl game this season, making this a significant achievement for Gators fans. Napier's team turned their season around midway to finish 7-5, defying preseason projections that had them winning just two games.

Tulane managed to retain head coach Jon Sumrall for another year after he declined the North Carolina job. Sumrall led the Green Wave to a 9-4 record, though they fell to Army in the AAC title game. However, Tulane faces a setback with starting quarterback Darian Mensah entering the transfer portal, giving Florida yet another advantage. The Gators, red-hot both on the field and in recruiting, look primed to cap their season with a bowl victory.

Bowl Game Prediction: Florida 27, Tulane 13

Myrtle Beach Bowl – Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

How will Coastal Carolina fare playing with a new starting quarterback after losing Ethan Vasko to the transfer portal? Meanwhile, on the other side, UTSA's quarterback Owen McCown, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, gives the Roadrunners a clear advantage heading into this matchup.

Bowl Game Prediction: UTSA 39, Coastal Carolina 10

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Even though the Huskies finished the year at 7-5, picking against a team that beat the College Football Playoff's No. 5 ranked team in Notre Dame in the regular season just feels wrong. But will an inspired Fresno State group come together in Tim Skipper's last game as head coach? Eh…

Bowl Game Prediction: Northern Illinois 17, Fresno State 10

Hawai'i Bowl – South Florida vs. San José State

Hanging with Alabama until the last five minutes of the fourth quarter and holding their own against Miami for a half, Alex Golesh's South Florida team appeared primed to compete in the AAC. However, the Bulls finished 6-6, going 2-2 in their final four games. The Spartans fared slightly better at 7-5, and now Ken Niumatalolo returns home for a second straight season to the Hawai'i Bowl. This could shape up to be a compelling battle between two offensive-minded teams, but the edge goes to South Florida.

Bowl Game Prediction: South Florida 38, San José State 35

GameAbove Sports Bowl – Pittsburgh vs. Toledo

Pitt started the season 7-0, climbed into the rankings, and seemed poised to compete for the ACC title and possibly a College Football Playoff berth. Then came a collapse, as the Panthers lost their final five games—some in dramatic fashion—while also losing starting quarterback Eli Holstein to injury.

Toledo, on the other hand, struggled mightily when they lost this season, especially in their final two games, where they managed a combined 21 points. Neither team inspires much confidence heading into this matchup, but Pitt gets the nod here, as they desperately need to end the season on a high note.

Bowl Game Prediction: Pitt 14, Toledo 13

Rate Bowl – Rutgers vs. Kansas State

With Texas and Oklahoma gone, Kansas State was a frontrunner to win the Big 12 this season. Yet, losing three of their final four games didn't cut it. Still, the Wildcats have a offense that is worthy enough for the Scarlet Knights to watch out for with quarterback Avery Johnson and running back DJ Giddens racking up yards. That's why the edge is going to Kansas State in this one.

Bowl Game Prediction: Kansas State 23, Rutgers 19

68 Ventures Bowl – Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Bowling Green is headed for their third straight season playing in a bowl game. However, they haven't won one since 2014, the program's first in school history. Arkansas State will make them wait another yet to capture their next postseason win.

Bowl Game Prediction: Arkansas State 24, Bowling Green 20

DirecTV Holiday Bowl – No. 21 Syracuse vs. Washington State

Fran Brown has quickly turned the Syracuse football program around in just one season. The Orange finished with nine wins, highlighted by a victory over a Top-10 Miami team in their regular-season finale.

For the conference-less Washington State, it’s been a solid season, but the Cougars are expected to be without several key players in the Holiday Bowl, including standout quarterback John Mateer.

Syracuse takes advantage and secures its first 10-win season since 2018.

Bowl Game Prediction: Syracuse 32, Washington State 22

Birmingham Bowl – Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia Tech's 7-5 record and Vanderbilt's 6-6 record don’t fully reflect how competitive both teams were during the 2024 season. Each pulled off notable upsets, taking down then-ranked Top-10 opponents. So, who has the edge in this one?

The Yellow Jackets boast Haynes King, while the Commodores rely on Diego Pavia—two quarterbacks capable of taking over a game. That makes this matchup tough to predict.

Here’s hoping this turns into a fun ACC-SEC showdown. In the end, we'll give the slight edge to Georgia Tech.

Bowl Game Prediction: Georgia Tech 35, Vanderbilt 33

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Oklahoma vs. Navy

Navy enjoyed one of its better seasons in recent memory, starting 6-0 before faltering down the stretch to finish 8-3. Oklahoma, on the other hand, is coming off a dismal first season in the SEC. Head coach Brent Venables is eager to avoid another losing season during his tenure. With opt-outs likely and Jackson Arnold entering the transfer portal, the Sooners’ return to a Big 12 stadium in Fort Worth could prove challenging. However, we’re picking Oklahoma to eke out a close victory, albeit with continued offensive struggles that have plagued them all season.

Bowl Game Prediction: Oklahoma 14, Navy 11

AutoZone Liberty Bowl – Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman secured his job for the 2025 season despite a 6-6 finish, likely bolstered by a significant win over then-No. 4 Tennessee at home. The Razorbacks now face a Texas Tech team known for its high-scoring offense—perhaps too much firepower for Arkansas to handle.

However, a key factor to watch is that the Red Raiders will be playing under new coordinators heading into the Liberty Bowl, which could level the playing field. We'll stick with the Big 12 team.

Bowl Game Prediction: Texas Tech 38, Arkansas 20

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl – Texas A&M vs. USC

A matchup between the Big Ten and SEC—two powerhouse conferences—should feel like a much bigger game. However, disappointing finishes by both teams have dampened the excitement. The Trojans managed just six wins this season in Lincoln Riley's third year at the helm.

Meanwhile, Mike Elko’s first season with Texas A&M has to be considered a success, finishing 8-4. That said, the Aggies’ losses to Auburn and Texas were particularly ugly, suffering to find an offensive footing.

USC may have opened the season with a win over an SEC opponent (LSU), but they'll close it with a loss to one.

Bowl Game Prediction: Texas A&M 21, USC 20

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – North Carolina vs. UConn

Has anyone noticed the job Jim Mora is doing at UConn? After a 3-9 campaign last year, the Huskies have rebounded with their best season since 2010, finishing 8-4.

They'll face a North Carolina team in transition, having moved on from veteran coach Mack Brown and potentially eyeing future NFL Hall of Famer Bill Belichick as their next leader. With the game taking place in Boston, the intrigue surrounding the Belichick speculation only adds to the storyline. However, between the location at Boston's Fenway Park and UConn's momentum this season, the edge clearly favors the Huskies in this matchup.

Bowl Game Prediction: UConn 25, North Carolina 24

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Boston College vs. Nebraska

Boston College has enjoyed a surprisingly strong first season under Bill O'Brien, finishing 7-5 and winning three of their last four games. But is that enough momentum to stop a Nebraska team making its first bowl appearance since 2016?

The Cornhuskers, however, are limping into this game after falling short of expectations with a 6-6 record, losing five of their final six contests. While the smart pick might be the Eagles, for no particularly compelling reason, we’re leaning toward the Cornhuskers to end their season on a high note.

Bowl Game Prediction: Nebraska 20, Boston College 17

Isleta New Mexico Bowl – Louisiana vs. TCU

No one has talked much about TCU since their lopsided loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. After a dismal season last year, the Horned Frogs quietly turned things around, finishing 8-4 and winning five of their final six games.

Louisiana, meanwhile, enjoyed their best season since the Billy Napier era, going 10-3. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns have lost their last two bowl games, and that trend is likely to continue. TCU gets the win.

Bowl Game Prediction: TCU 38, Louisiana 30

Pop-Tarts Bowl – Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)

Both Miami and Iowa State looked like they were headed for the College Football Playoff. Yet, both are on the outside looking in and will settle for competing for a human-sized Pop-Tart in this bowl game.

Iowa State just had its best season ever, regardless of the outcome against the Hurricanes, as no Cyclones team has ever won 10 games.

The Hurricanes have been dismal in bowl games, going 2-12 since 2005. Under Mario Cristobal, they’ve made just one bowl appearance, a loss in last year’s Pinstripe Bowl.

The good news for Cristobal and Miami is that Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward is playing, along with several other notable seniors. Ward will look to give Miami his best in his final collegiate showing.

Bowl Game Prediction: Miami 52, Iowa State 38

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl – Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State

The last time Colorado State won a bowl game was back in 2013. They've missed bowl season for the last six years. Teams like that are desperate to end their skid. However, standing in their way is an Miami (OH) team that ended up making the MAC Championship. The RedHawks edge out a win here in what could be a low-scoring affair.

Bowl Game Prediction: Miami (OH) 15, Colorado State 14

Go Bowling Military Bowl – East Carolina vs. NC State

This one feels like a Carolina classic–headed to Annapolis, Maryland– as these two teams aren't that unfamiliar with one another, last time playing in 2022. Not to mention, they're less than 100 miles apart from one another.

For the Pirates, bowl season is not too familiar with them, playing in just one postseason in the last 10 years, winning the Birmingham Bowl.

As for NC State, they've lost four straight bowl games, not winning since 2017. Dave Doeren's team could use a win in what has been a highly disappointing season. The Wolfpack find a way to win to earn a winning record.

Bowl Game Prediction: NC State 28, East Carolina 21

Valero Alamo Bowl – BYU vs. Colorado

Deion Sanders said his guys were playing, so that means we’ll get Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter, and other key Buffaloes players on the roster for the Alamo Bowl. Colorado will face fellow Big 12 member BYU in San Antonio.

Just weeks ago, both teams looked like they were on a collision course to compete in the Big 12 title game, with the winner potentially heading to the College Football Playoff. Instead, they meet in this bowl matchup.

Colorado’s defense has been a surprising strength this season, aside from notable struggles against Nebraska and Kansas. Still, the real spotlight will be on Sanders and Hunter, who are expected to put on a show in what could be their final college football performances.

Bowl Game Prediction: Colorado 45, BYU 40

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – Marshall vs. Army

The Sun Belt champion faces the AAC champion in what could be an exciting matchup. Both Marshall and Army are coming off spectacular seasons, each winning double-digit games. However, Marshall will be without head coach Charles Huff, who departed for Southern Miss.

Considering that, and the way Army's ground game has dominated opponents all season, the edge goes to the Black Knights.

Bowl Game Prediction: Army 29, Marshall 27

TransPerfect Music City Bowl – Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri

Both teams in the Music City Bowl will be without arguably their best offensive players: Iowa will be without standout running back Kaleb Johnson, while Missouri will be without star receiver Luther Burden III.

As always, expect a stingy performance from Iowa’s defense. However, the Tigers have consistently found ways to power through offensively and win close games.

Bowl Game Prediction: Missouri 27, Iowa 17

ReliaQuest Bowl – No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan

Alabama nearly clawed its way into the College Football Playoff as a 9-3 team. With that opportunity gone, the focus shifts to how many opt-outs and transfer portal entries the Crimson Tide might face. Jalen Milroe is likely heading to the NFL, but that remains to be seen.

Michigan could face similar challenges, though they lack the depth Alabama has to weather such losses. The Wolverines struggled offensively throughout the season, which could make the difference. Expect Alabama to have enough firepower to take down Michigan.

Bowl Game Prediction: Alabama 33, Michigan 14

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington

It was a challenging start for Jedd Fisch in his first season at Washington, particularly after replacing significant talent from last year’s College Football Playoff national championship runner-up squad. Finishing the season 2-3, while facing a gauntlet of Indiana, USC, Penn State, UCLA, and Oregon, is an admirable feat.

Louisville, meanwhile, closed the season strong with a 4-1 finish, though it included a puzzling and disappointing loss to Stanford on the road. The Cardinals have been competitive in nearly every game this season and should have enough to get past this year’s rebuilding Huskies team.

Bowl Game Prediction: Louisville 41, Washington 20

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Illinois

You have to admire the turnaround both of these teams achieved this season, each finishing 9-3 after losing campaigns a year ago. South Carolina even looked like a potential College Football Playoff contender down the stretch, though too many early losses ultimately kept them out of the conversation.

This matchup should be entertaining, particularly with the quarterback duel between Illinois' Luke Altmyer and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers—assuming there aren’t significant opt-outs or transfer portal departures. Ultimately, the Gamecocks' defense should be the difference-maker in this one.

Bowl Game Prediction: South Carolina 29, Illinois 24

Kinder's Texas Bowl – Baylor vs. LSU

For Baylor, the season marked a significant turnaround under Dave Aranda, who entered the year on the hot seat. For LSU and Brian Kelly, however, the campaign fell far short of expectations.

While the Tigers weren’t universally viewed as national title contenders, a College Football Playoff berth seemed within reach. Instead, they finished 8-4 and unranked, a scenario far removed from preseason hopes.

Though this bowl game might feel meaningless to most, it carries importance for Kelly. While his job security likely isn’t at immediate risk, LSU could use the momentum heading into 2025. Expect the Tigers to pull out a win, though Baylor might keep it competitive for a while.

Bowl Game Prediction: LSU 38, Baylor 35

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin hasn’t held back his criticism of the College Football Playoff committee’s decision-making, and he’s been particularly vocal about the ACC’s inclusion. That only adds intrigue to Ole Miss’ bowl matchup against Duke.

Would it be surprising to see Ole Miss falter here? Not at all, especially with the looming impact of opt-outs and transfer portal departures. The question remains: how many key players will actually suit up for the Rebels?

For Manny Diaz and Duke, this game carries significant weight. A win would cap off a successful season and mark a 10-win campaign, though the Blue Devils will have to achieve it without quarterback Malik Murphy, who recently entered the portal, according to Pete Thamel. In a potential upset, we’re taking Duke—along with a sourpuss Lane Kiffin to go with it.

Bowl Game Prediction: Duke 29, Ole Miss 28

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – North Texas vs. Texas State

Which Texas team will come out on top in bowl in the state of… Texas? The Mean Green could have their hands full with Bobcats' Ismail Mahdi and Jordan McCloud.

Bowl Game Prediction: Texas State 37, North Texas 29

Duke's Mayo Bowl – Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Who’s getting the dreaded mayo bath this year?

Minnesota had some notable wins en route to a 7-5 season and has remained perfect in bowl games under PJ Fleck, boasting a 5-0 record.

Virginia Tech entered the season as a dark horse in the ACC but never managed to put it all together. A 6-6 finish fell far short of expectations. If the Hokies can finally put it all together for one game, they have the talent to finish off the Golden Gophers. However, Minnesota’s bowl-game track record under Fleck makes this one hard to call. We'll go with the Hokies but not feel good about it.

Bowl Game Prediction: Virginia Tech 22, Minnesota 17

Bahamas Bowl – Buffalo vs. Liberty

Liberty's Kaidon Salter is already heading out via the transfer portal, and the question looms—could head coach Jamey Chadwell follow him? That remains uncertain, but losing Salter is a significant blow for the Flames.

In his first season, Pete Lembo has revitalized Buffalo, guiding the Bulls to an 8-4 record and their first bowl appearance since 2019. With Liberty potentially facing more key losses, Buffalo feels like the safer pick in this matchup.

Bowl Game Prediction: Buffalo 29, Liberty 19