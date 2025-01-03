As the 2024 NFL regular season draws to a close, every decision in fantasy football takes on monumental importance. Week 18 is infamous for its unpredictability, with playoff-bound teams relying on their stars and eliminated squads testing out unproven players. In the midst of this turmoil, the tight end position can be the difference-maker for fantasy managers. Nail your choices, and you could claim your league’s championship; get it wrong, and disappointment is almost certain. Let’s examine which tight ends should be in your lineup and which ones should ride the bench in this critical week.

Week 18 Context

Navigating Week 18 in fantasy football is always a challenge. With many teams resting their top players, making the right calls becomes crucial. That’s where our Week 18 fantasy football tight end rankings come in. Let’s dive into the list to see how TEs like Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Jake Ferguson and Tucker Kraft stack up as the NFL regular season concludes. Stay tuned for updates as breaking news shapes the landscape.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Tight Ends to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 18

Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

Mark Andrews has been a pillar of consistency over the past five weeks. He has found the end zone in every game while averaging an impressive 14.7 fantasy football points. Facing a Cleveland Browns defense that has struggled against tight ends, Andrews is an automatic start. The Browns have allowed at least 9.9 fantasy points to six tight ends since Week 11. Andrews himself scored 14.6 points against them in Week 8 with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. Expect another strong performance in Week 18.

Tucker Kraft, GB (vs. CHI)

Sure, Tucker Kraft’s recent performances haven’t been stellar. He’s failed to surpass 9.5 points or see more than four targets in his last three games. That said, Week 18 offers a prime opportunity for a rebound. The Chicago Bears’ defense has been generous to tight ends, giving up at least 9.4 points six times since Week 10. With a favorable matchup, Kraft could surprise fantasy football managers who take the chance to start him.

Zach Ertz, WAS (@ DAL)

Zach Ertz delivered a monster game in Week 17, catching six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, totaling 25.2 PPR points. He’s been reliable in recent weeks, scoring at least 12.5 points in four of his last six games. Ertz also fared well against Dallas in Week 12, recording six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. With his high floor and proven track record, Ertz remains a top-10 fantasy tight end option this week.

Other Starts: Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN); Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. HOU)

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 18

Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. WAS)

Jake Ferguson has had a disappointing stretch, scoring 6.2 PPR points or fewer in three of his last four games. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season, and his Week 17 performance without CeeDee Lamb in the lineup was underwhelming—just three catches for 18 yards on five targets. Facing a tough Washington defense in Week 18, Ferguson’s upside is limited, making him an unreliable fantasy option.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)

Kyle Pitts showed flashes of his potential with a touchdown and 14.4 points in Week 17, but that marked his first game over 9.5 points since Week 8. Over the past eight games, Pitts has been held to single-digit fantasy points in all but one, with limited target volume. The Carolina Panthers have been stout against tight ends, allowing just 37.3 yards per game to the position since Week 14. Fantasy managers should avoid chasing Pitts’ Week 17 production.

Cole Kmet, CHI (@ GB)

Cole Kmet’s fantasy relevance has been minimal in recent weeks. He saw no targets in Week 17, marking the second time in four games he’s been completely shut out of the passing game. While he did find the end zone in Week 16, he still managed only 8.9 PPR points. Against the Packers in Week 11, Kmet posted a modest 7.2 points with three catches for 42 yards. That’s likely the ceiling for him in Week 18, making him a sit candidate in most formats.

Other Sits: Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NE); Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ TEN)

Looking Ahead

Choosing the right tight end in Week 18 can be the key to securing your fantasy football championship. With players like Mark Andrews and Tucker Kraft offering favorable matchups and strong potential, and risks such as Jake Ferguson and Kyle Pitts being too significant to ignore, every decision counts. Week 18 is a week of high stakes and unpredictability, but with the right analysis and strategy, you can make the most of your roster and finish the season on a high note. Good luck, and may your lineup choices bring you the glory of a championship victory!