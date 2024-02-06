So... I have a podcast.

Podcast fans can start voting for their favorites for the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards starting Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, according to an exclusive The Hollywood Reporter news.

Normal Gossip, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, SmartLess and Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus lead the podcasts vying for the awards. Others in contention include Crime Junkie, The Daily, My Favorite Murder, New Heights, The Retrievals and Scamanda.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas won the top award in 2023.

There 29 competitive categories such as comedy, crime, news, TV and film, sports, food and business.

Wrongful Conviction hosts Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom will be given the 2024 Social Impact Icon Awards. Heavyweight's Jonathan Goldstein will receive the 2024 Pioneet Icon Awards. The Icon Awards are given to those who have made groundbreaking contributions to the podcast industry.

Rotten Mango will be honored the Innovator Award presented by YouTube, given to those who break new creative ground in podcasting.

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said, “As the podcast industry continues to rapidly grow, this past year has clearly proven that podcasters are always innovating in the audio space and finding new ways to reach and engage new audiences.”

“The nominees for the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards reflect the results of honing that creativity and we’re thrilled to celebrate and once again empower these creators and elevate the podcast industry together live in person at SXSW,” he added.

In 2023, the ceremony was held virtually. However, this year it will be live and in-person at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas on March 11 8 p.m. Central. The event is in partnership with South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. It will also be broadcast on select iHeartMedia stations, through the app as well as on the iHeartRadio Channel on YouTube.

Here's the list of the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees:

Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford: