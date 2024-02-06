Podcast fans can start voting for their favorites for the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards starting Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, according to an exclusive The Hollywood Reporter news.
Normal Gossip, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, SmartLess and Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus lead the podcasts vying for the awards. Others in contention include Crime Junkie, The Daily, My Favorite Murder, New Heights, The Retrievals and Scamanda.
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas won the top award in 2023.
There 29 competitive categories such as comedy, crime, news, TV and film, sports, food and business.
Wrongful Conviction hosts Maggie Freleng and Jason Flom will be given the 2024 Social Impact Icon Awards. Heavyweight's Jonathan Goldstein will receive the 2024 Pioneet Icon Awards. The Icon Awards are given to those who have made groundbreaking contributions to the podcast industry.
Rotten Mango will be honored the Innovator Award presented by YouTube, given to those who break new creative ground in podcasting.
iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said, “As the podcast industry continues to rapidly grow, this past year has clearly proven that podcasters are always innovating in the audio space and finding new ways to reach and engage new audiences.”
“The nominees for the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards reflect the results of honing that creativity and we’re thrilled to celebrate and once again empower these creators and elevate the podcast industry together live in person at SXSW,” he added.
In 2023, the ceremony was held virtually. However, this year it will be live and in-person at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas on March 11 8 p.m. Central. The event is in partnership with South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. It will also be broadcast on select iHeartMedia stations, through the app as well as on the iHeartRadio Channel on YouTube.
Here's the list of the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees:
Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford:
- Crime Junkie – weekly true crime podcast “dedicated to giving you a fix” hosted by Ashley Flowers
- The Daily – “This is how the news should sound” powered by The New York Times hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise
- My Favorite Murder – true crime comedy podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- New Heights – football podcast hosted by brothers Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
- Normal Gossip – reader-submitted comedic podcast hosted by Kelsey McKinney
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty – mental health podcast
- The Retrievals – five-part narrative series about the women seeking to become mothers at a Yale fertility clinic
- Scamanda – true crime podcast about Amanda Riley hosted by Charlie Webster
- SmartLess – comedy-based podcast hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
- Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants to know why the hell we don’t hear more from older women”
Best Business & Finance:
- Direct Deposit
- How I Built This
- MoneyWatch with Jill Schlesinger
- Networth & Chill with Your Rich BFF
- Planet Money
Best Comedy:
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- Handsome
- SmartLess
- This Is Important
- Why Won’t You Date Me
Best Crime:
- Crime Junkie
- The Girlfriends
- The Retrievals
- Scamanda
- Something Was Wrong
Best Pop Culture:
- Las Culturistas
- I’ve Had It
- Just B with Bethenny Frankel
- Search Engine
- Watch What Crappens
Best Food Podcast Award Presented by Planet Oat:
- Cereal Killers
- Hungry for History
- Recipe Club
- The Splendid Table
- Sporkful
Best Wellness & Fitness:
- Huberman Lab
- Maintenance Phase
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Therapy For Black Girls
Best History:
- Mobituaries with Mo Rocca
- Revisionist History
- Slow Burn
- Throughline
- You’re Wrong About
Best Kids & Family:
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky
- Kids Short Stories with Mr. Jim
- Sound Detectives
- Story Pirates
- The Suga
Best Music:
- Disgraceland
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Popcast
- Questlove Supreme
- Song Exploder
Best News:
- The Daily
- Pivot
- Pod Save America
- Today Explained
- Up First
Best Fiction:
- Ad Lucem
- Full Body Chills
- The Mantawauk Caves
- Radio Rental
- The Space Within
Best Sports:
- Around The NFL
- Club Shay Shay
- The Dan Le Batard Show
- New Heights
- Pardon My Take
Best Science:
- Hidden Brain
- Inner Cosmos
- Ologies
- Radio Lab
- StarTalk
Best Technology:
- All-In
- Hard Fork
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- TED Radio Hour
- Vergecast
Best Ad Read:
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
- Heavyweight
- How Did This Get Made?
- Say More with Dr. Sheila
- SmartLess
Best Overall Host:
- Joe Budden (The Joe Budden Podcast)
- Jonathan Goldstein (Heavyweight)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Wiser Than Me)
- Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
- Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me?)
Best Overall Ensemble:
- The 85 South Show
- Handsome
- New Heights
- SmartLess
- Today, Explained
Best Political:
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- CNN Inside Politics
- Countdown with Keith Olbermann
- NPR Politics Podcast
- Pod Save America
Best TV & Film:
- Drama Queens
- Films to be Buried With
- Give Them Lala w/ Lala Kent
- How Did This Get Made?
- Pop Culture Happy Hour
Best Spanish Language:
- La Brega
- Cassettes
- Duolingo Spanish
- Leyendas Legendarias
- Transportista: Who Murdered Captain Coral? (Spanish version)
Best Advice / Inspirational:
- Getting Curious
- Dear Chelsea
- Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast
- This Keeps Happening with Vienna Pharaon
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
Best Beauty & Fashion:
- Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak
- Articles of Interest
- Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee
- The Goop Pursuit: Healing in a Sick Society
- Lipstick On The Rim
Best Travel Podcast Award:
- As Told By Nomads
- Atlas Obscura
- The Travel Hacking Mom Show
- Travel With Rick Steves
- Women Who Travel
Best Green:
- Climate of Change
- Discarded
- Living on Earth
- TED Climate
- Sea Change
Best Spirituality & Religion:
- The Bible in a Year with Fr. Mike Schmitz
- The Bible Recap
- Elevation with Steve Furtick
- On Being with Krista Tippett
- Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts
Best Branded Podcast:
- Crimson Hearts Collide (Hallmark Media)
- Love In Gravity (ViiV Healthcare)
- Mind the Business (Intuit Quickbooks)
- Symptomatic (Novartis)
- Townsizing (HGTV)
Best Emerging:
- Classy
- Handsome
- How to Destroy Everything
- I’ve Had It
- The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff
Best International:
- CTV Question Period with Vassy Kapelos (Canada)
- Dichosa Sexualidad (Mexico)
- The Fold (New Zealand)
- The Imperfects (Australia)
- Rocio Cordova (Mexico)
The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards is on March 11, available on the iHeartRadio app and select stations.