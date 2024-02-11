The Vikings will need to figure out a Kirk Cousins contract quick, unless they want to face some bad cap implications.

The 2023 season showed exactly what will happen to the Minnesota Vikings if Kirk Cousins leaves the team. Spoiler alert: it doesn't end well for Minnesota. After Cousins went down with an Achilles injury, the team proceeded to stumble out of the playoff picture. It proved once and for all that Minnesota needs to do everything in their power to keep Cousins from leaving the team.

Well, the Vikings might want to get Cousins' extension done pretty quickly. Due to the quirks of the NFL salary cap, there are a lot of incentives for Minnesota to resign Cousins by March 12, per ESPN. Additionally, the Cousins negotiations also hampers their ability to pursue Danielle Hunter, which is another reason to get a deal done ASAP.

“The final four years of Cousins' contract voids on the final day of the league year, which means the Vikings can't franchise him, as the void date is after the franchise tag window. And his $28.5 million in dead salary cap charges would accelerate onto their 2024 cap if he's not signed to an extension by that date. That dead cap acceleration wouldn't prevent them from re-signing him, but it would be a lot easier for them to manage the deal if they could get an agreement before March 12 and defray some of those charges into future years of a new deal.”

The gist of it is that the Vikings will have less complications with their salary cap if they can sign Cousins to a deal before March 12. Roster construction and salary cap management is absolutely crucial to building a championship team. Keeping Cousins is good and all, but if they can make building around him easier, then it's much better for the team. That's doubly true when you remember that Justin Jefferson is also due for a massive payday.

The Vikings also need to get the Cousins contract dealt with in order to get to their next agenda. Danielle Hunter was one of the best pass rushers last season, flourishing under Brian Flores' scheme. With teams calling to sign Hunter, they'd want to get in on the action fast. Minnesota's bill over the course of the next few years is going to be quite painful, but they have a chance to lessen the blow they will incur.