Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching this Thursday, expect to see quarterbacks fly off the board early and often. However, many scouts believe not one of the quarterback prospects in 2023 can compare to next year’s darling; USC quarterback Caleb Williams is already drawing comparisons to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, reports The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

“He’s like a refined Mahomes. It’s hard to compare anybody to Mahomes, but he really does play like him. I don’t think his arm is quite like that, but it’s definitely special for college. It’s not quite as freaky as Pat’s, but it’s upper-level for the NFL.”

This is what one NFL QB coach had to say about Williams, the Heisman Trophy winner in college football in 2022. With such high praise, it would make sense for a team to pass on 2023 NFL Draft signal-callers and aim for a chance at Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams is essentially already a lock to go No. 1 overall next season, so there might be some generational tanking at the end of this season by the NFL’s worst teams. A chance at Caleb Williams looks like it might ensure decades of success.

If the comparisons are correct, than it is a no-brainer to tank for him. Patrick Mahomes is only 27 years old and has two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two NFL MVP awards. That is quite the trajectory for USC phenom Caleb Williams.

As of now, organizations across the league have their sights set on the 2023 NFL Draft starting on Thursday. Come next offseason, all eyes will be on Caleb Williams and his potential NFL destination.